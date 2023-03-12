Add your favorite music to your Apple Watch

- Advertisement -

In case you have an Apple Watch device and you do not want or can instantly have the phone in your hand, remember that you can add your music directly to your watch without the need for data to be able to play it. Then you can find out everything here.

The company allows you to integrate the best of your music to the Watch through two different ways. One of these methods makes it easy to add music by syncing data from your iPhones. Meanwhile, the following method takes as a requirement to integrate a standard subscription to Apple Music and remembering that the subscription to Apple Music Voice is not valid. What yes, is that this last form has direct downloads on the device.

Add music to your Apple Watch with your iPhone

The main way to integrate the music you want from your iPhone just follow the steps presented below:

Access the Watch app from your iPhone.

Scroll down the screen until you find Music and go there.

If you want to automatically add recently played songs, just turn on the switch for that option.

From the Playlists and albums option, you just have to click on Add Music.

Finally, you will have to choose the music that you want to sync to your Apple Watch.

As an important note, remember that both your iPhone and Apple Watch need to be close enough for music to sync properly. So keep an eye on this distance until the connection ends. In addition, in case you have an Apple Watch that runs a system prior to watchOS 9.0, it will be a requirement to connect the device to the current.

Another way to integrate music to your Watch

For this method you need to be subscribed to Apple Music to easily add your music to your watch. SHowever, it will not be possible to apply this method in case you have Apple Music Voice subscription. Even so, the usual subscriptions will be possible to download music from Apple Music and listen to it on your device without requiring a Wi-Fi or mobile data network.

First, go to the Music app on your Apple Watch.

Then you will have to click on Listen now or explore your music and in this way it is added to your library.

You will have to make the selection of your playlist or the album that you want to integrate into your Apple Watch and then click on the three-point button.

Then click on Add library and your music will begin to be integrated into your Watch.

You will have to click on the three-dot button again and choose Download to be able to play the song on your watch without the need for a Wi-Fi connection.

Despite this possibility, the Cupertino company limits the number of themes that you can sync to your Apple Watch. You will only be able to get 2 GB of 250 songs.