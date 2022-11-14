Add relationships to your contacts with iOS 16

The iOS 16 update brings too many customization features to your device, so now adding a relationship layer to your contacts on your iPhone is a possibility. You just have to follow the steps that this tutorial will explain to you, learning everything about the configuration.

Now, you can configure the Contacts app that It allows you to have a better organization of all the phone numbers, emails and information of the people you have added. You can also have more efficient accessibility when you want to access the data.

Here you can find out how to add contact relationship, as well as be able to delete it on your device with iOS 16.

Add the relationship to your contacts

Now the app allows the relationship between contacts, and to integrate it it is not necessary to be in the contact card of said contact. To integrate it, you’ll need to integrate it into the card that’s in the Contacts app. Find out below everything you need to set up the relationship.

This can be a long process, but quite simple:

First you will have to enter the Contacts app.

Click on the profile that you will find at the top of the list that has a name “My card”.

Click on the button Edit on the right of your screen.

on the right of your screen. You will only have to scroll until you see the Related Name just below Add date.

Tap Add Related Name.

You will have to write the name of the contact so that the relationship is complete.

Later Click on the contact title next to the name.

You can also choose whether to create another contact name or select the default one.

you just have to finish with the “I” button just to the right of the name.

just to the right of the name. In this way you will have the connection of everything with the contact.

This will appear next to your contact list. You just have to search and find the contact you want to connect.

Once you have everything well programmed, just click on “Done” right at the top right of your screen.

right at the top right of your screen. This relationship in your contact will also serve so that you can later search for and identify it.

Delete a contact relationship

To be able to delete or change the relationship with a contact, just follow the steps that may be somewhat similar to adding the relationship:

First of all, open the Contacts app.

Then you will have to click on the profile card located at the top of your contact list.

Here you will have to touch Edit, located in the upper right.

Scroll further down your screen until you locate Related Names below Add Date.

Tap on the red circle to the right of your contact, it indicates Delete.

Click on the top right of your screen once you’re done.

You can enter the relationships or modify them whenever you want.

Keep the relationships of your contacts stable

Sometimes and for many users, this can be a great idea from Apple regarding the iOS 16 update to add personalization even to your contacts. Well, it serves to have all the information of your contacts in a closer way, people like your family or friends will be better organized.

In addition, this option allows you to add the real names of people to your contacts, so you can understand even better the relationship with you to be able to search for them quickly, making your phone much more efficient when you want to identify the data.

So remember that this tutorial shows the entry of relationships in iOS 16 with your iPhone, although this function can also be used for your contacts on iPad and Mac.