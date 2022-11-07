Add music to WhatsApp states with this trick

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp has positioned itself as the most used instant messaging application when it comes to communicating with our friends and loved ones. It is true that this service owned by Meta (Facebook) has Telegram as a great alternative, but it is still a very successful tool that continues to attract new users. Part of the credit for the great success of WhatsApp goes to the fact that the team behind the development of this instant messaging service never stops adding new features to get the most out of it. Also, if you know the best tricks to get the most out of WhatsApp, you’ll see that you can get a lot out of this instant messaging service that offers much more than you imagine. And today we are going to teach you how to add music to your WhatsApp statuses in a very simple way. Learn to add music to your WhatsApp statuses in a very simple way. For example, we have already explained how you can recover messages that you have deleted by mistake, or how to make your voice messages different to surprise your friends and loved ones . And today we are going to explain a very interesting trick that will allow you to add music to WhatsApp statuses to give them a different touch. As you will see later, the trick is very simple to do, so it won’t take more than a few seconds to do it. In this way you will be able to create a different WhatsApp status that will attract much more attention. And be careful, it won’t take more than a few seconds to do it. For this, the only thing you are going to need is an account on a streaming music platform such as Spotify, Amazon Music or Apple Music, to give an example. In the event that you do not have any subscription, remember that Spotify has a free version, although with ads, but that it will be more than enough to add music to your WhatsApp statuses. Now, the only thing you are going to have to do is play the song that you want to use while you are recording the WhatsApp status. You will see that the music is automatically embedded as if it were part of the video, achieving the desired effect. We have already told you before that it is a very simple trick for WhatsApp to use and that it will allow you to make a difference with others when you create a new status. So don’t hesitate to put it into practice to be the envy of your friends. >