ADATA Unveils Premier Extreme SDXC SD7.0, World’s First to Earn New Verification

Previously anticipated, ADATA, a well-known memory and storage drive manufacturer, today announced that its Premier Extreme SDXC SD7.0 Express card has become the world’s first branded SD Express card. in passing the SD Express Verification Program of the SD Association for the new standard.

The key to the card is in the use of the SD Express interface, the latest standard of this standard for external and removable cards. And it is that SD 7.0 uses PCIe 3.0 interface and NVMe v1.3 protocolthe same ones used by other storage products such as SSDs.

Equipped with an SMI SM2708AB controller and with support for PCIe Gen3x1 and NVMe, the ADATA Premier Extreme SDXC SD7.0 Express card puts it on par with solid-state drives, adding the form factor advantage of an SD card. And this card offers read and write performance of up to 800/700 MB/swhich not only offers approximately 2.7x and 8x faster speeds compared to SD UHS-II cards and SD UHS-I cards, respectively, but is also even 1.5 times faster than SATA SSDs.





The Premier Extreme SDXC Express Card is compatible with the UHS-I standard with a read and write speed of 100 MB/s, and conforms to video speed class V30. This means that it is fully qualified to work with leading Ultra HD 4K video recording applications to help users create high-quality, professional-grade content, and can be inserted into compatible digital cameras or any computer to take photos. high-quality or 4K videos, as well as edit or play the contents.

On the other hand, these new cards will be equipped with some extra features that guarantee the protection of our data and their integrity. And it is that they have an error correction code to guarantee the accuracy of the data, in addition to resistance to water, shock, X-rays and static, and the guarantee of having been tested to work optimally. under high and low temperatures.

Thus, the ADATA Premier Extreme SDXC Express will be available under two variants of 256 GB and 512 GB capacity. Unfortunately, at the moment We still do not know any details about its price or release date.