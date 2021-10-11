ADATA features an SD card faster than a SATA SSD

ADATA Premier Extreme SDXC is the new memory card from the Chinese manufacturer and stands out for a outstanding performance which outperforms SATA-connected SSDs.

The key to the card is in the use of the SD Express interface. As you know it is the latest standard in this standard of external and removable cards and takes them to another level in performance and capacity. SD 7.0 uses the interface PCIe 3.0 and NVMe v1.3 protocol, the same ones used by other storage products such as SSDs. An SD Express can achieve a huge data transfer performance of up to 985 Mbytes per second in read mode.

ADATA Premier Extreme SDXC is one of the new models under this standard and offers sequential read and write performance of up to 800/700 MB / s respectively. This value is approximately 1.5 times faster than SATA SSDs and compared to current SD cards, UHS-II SD and UHS-I SD, 2.7 and 8 times faster.

It can be used on a wide number of devices, from personal computers to drones, tablets, GPS, portable consoles or cameras photo or video where you can easily move images in RAW or 4K resolutions. Another interesting one can be added to its primary use as data storage, such as hosting operating systems from the same card.

They can also be used in older devices that do not support the new SD 7.0 standard, as they are backward compatible with older interfaces such as UHS-I for read and write speeds of up to 100 Mbytes per second and V30 class compliance for video.

ADATA will sell this series in storage capacities of 256 and 512 Gbytes, a considerable space to store a large amount of content. They have an error-correcting code to ensure data accuracy and are resistant to water, shock, X-rays, static, and high or low temperatures. They will be available soon on the international channel and will be offered with a lifetime guarantee.

A great leap in the level of this SD Express that the industrial group responsible for the standard (SDA) intends to expand by adding support for PCIe 4.0 in the future that will lead these removable memory cards to achieve speeds of 4 Gbytes per second and storage capacities up to 128 Tbytes.