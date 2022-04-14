ADATA Elite SE880 SSD offers massive performance in pocket size

ADATA Elite SE880 is an external SSD with enormous performance thanks to the interface USB3.2×2 which employs Its power is joined by tremendous portability, since its small size (similar to the box of a wireless headphone) allows it to be carried anywhere in a pocket.

The widespread use of solid state drives as the internal storage standard in PCs has also been transferred to external solutions. And it is that the advantages of SSD in terms of performance, size and consumption compared to hard drives They are blunt in any scenario. Although our old hard drives can be used for external storage, there is no doubt that the new solutions have totally left them behind in any parameter except cost per GB.

ADATA Elite SE880 SSD

The unit that we present to you today is a good example. with a size of 64 x 35 x 12 mm and a weight of 31 gramsallows you to take it anywhere. And use it in millions of computers by having a port as widespread as USB.

In terms of performance, the USB 3.2 Gen2 interface it uses allows data transfers to fly up to 2,000 Mbytes per second in read and write modessimilar to those offered by the best drives on the market such as the Samsung T7 SSD or the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD whose original version (USB 3.2 Gen1) we thoroughly analyzed.

Beyond that ADATA commitment to simplicity and cost reductionwithout including advanced features such as encryption, IP protection or fingerprint unlock that others have or improve their degree of resistance. The drive is plug-n-play and can be connected to almost any computer, Windows, Mac or Linux PCs, Android and iOS mobiles, consoles, cameras or other devices, while also maintaining backwards compatibility by supporting up to USB 2.0.

This external and portable SSD will hit the market this week in some markets. It will be delivered with a USB Type-C to Type-C C cable and a Type-C to Type-A cable for increased flexibility of use. With a five-year guarantee, ADATA will market it in two versions of 500 Gbytes and 1 Tbyte. We will have to wait to know the prices.