Adam Driver stars in the new Netflix movie: I know all the details of “White Noise”

First official image of “White Noise”, the new film by Noah Baumbauch. ( )

With the premiere of his latest work, story of a marriage, Noah Baumbach He became one of today’s most sought-after filmmakers. He has a particular and interesting look to tell all kinds of stories and today he is among the most prominent in American cinema. That’s why, Netflix he conquered it again and this year it opens White Noise in the big N.

The film will feature Adam in the leading role, just like the director’s previous film, and it is one of the most eagerly-awaited proposals for the second half of the year. In several articles in the specialized media, this project is mentioned as one of the candidates for this year’s Oscars. This week it was confirmed that it will open the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival to be held between August 31 and September 10 and that, according to Alberto Barberadirector of the event since 2011, will aspire to the Golden Lion.

movie-I-know.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Noah Baumbach. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) movie-I-know.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Baumbach wrote and directed the film. It would be an analysis of the contemporary American family through the lens of a professor, Jack Gladney, and his fourth wife, Babette. It is also an adaptation of the 1985 novel by Don DeLillo. Greta Gerwigdirector and screenwriter of Lady Bird Y little women, will also act in the film. The cast is completed by Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy and Jodie Turner-Smith.

“Baumbach has created an original, ambitious and compelling work of art that plays sparingly in multiple registers: dramatic, ironic, satirical. The result is a film that examines our obsessions, doubts and fears as they were captured in the 1980s, but with very clear references to contemporary reality.” Barbera about the film in the presentation of the programming of the Mostra de Venecia.

Scene from “Story of a Marriage”. (Netflix)

The official synopsis of the film published by the Other Cinemas site is as follows: “White Noise tells the story of Jack (Driver), a professor who made a name for himself teaching Hitler studies at an arts college. With his fourth wife, Babette (Gerwig) and his children, they try to navigate the usual rocky passages of family life. But their existence is put to the test when a ‘toxic event in the air’ forces them to face the threat of death together.

Baumbach also premiered Marriage Story (story of a marriage) at the same festival in 2019 and had a great impact. She garnered six Oscar nominations, including best picture, and won a best supporting actress statuette for Laura Dern. “It is truly wonderful to return to the Venice Film Festival, and an incredible honor to have White Noise like the opening night movie,” Baumbach said in the announcement. “This is a place that loves cinema so much, and it is a thrill and a privilege to join the incredible films and filmmakers that have premiered here,” added the husband of Greta Gerwig.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (Shutterstock)

White Noise will be released after passing through the Venice Film Festival in Netflix.

: