Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig seek to survive an environmental incident in new trailer for “White Noise”

After the successful dumbbell that Adam Y Noah Baumbach they did in 2019 in the feature film story of a marriagethis year, actor and director repeat the duo with White Noiseadaptation of author’s acclaimed 1985 postmodern novel Don DeLillo of the same name.

Netflix released a preview of this work, which is the director’s first Baumbach which is not based on his own original idea, although the filmmaker wrote the script and produced the film with David Heyman Y uri singer.

The novel on which this film is based was published in 1985. (Netflix)

Adam Driver (Annette) interprets Jack Gladneya professor of studies on Hitler in the fictional College-on-the-Hill who, along with his wife Babette ( ) Y her four children, must evacuate after a catastrophic train accident dumps chemical waste on her sleepy hometown.

- Advertisement -

In the trailer it can be seen that the production is charged with high levels of tension as shown by the scene where the protagonist’s entire family is in his car after an accident and the wife tells the professor: “Life is good, Jack . As long as the children are here, we are safe.”

environmental.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Baumbach is also serving as a producer on the film alongside David Heyman and Uri Singer. (Netflix) environmental.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

White Noise explores how death creeps into people’s hearts, giving birth to their greatest fears as they try to cling to routine to find meaning in their lives. It is a somber novel that the filmmaker Noah Baumbach is becoming a movie that explores the absurdity of trying to keep it all together when people and their loved ones could die at any moment.

White Noise will inaugurate the Venice International Film Festival on August 31 and then will open the New York Film Festival on September 30, the first time a film has opened both festivals, before the release of Netflix later this year.

It centers on Professor Jack Gladney and his wife, Babette, as they deal with the family after a nearby chemical spill pollutes the air. (Netflix)

“Baumbach has made an original, ambitious and convincing piece of art in which he displays different registers with measure: dramatic, ironic, satirical. The result is a film that examines our obsessions, doubts, and fears the way they were captured in the 1980s, and yet still contains very clear references to contemporary reality,” he stated during a press conference. Albert Barbera, artistic director of venice festival.

- Advertisement -

Don Cheadle (Hotel Rwanda), Andre 3000 Benjamin Y Jodie-Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim) join the cast as the eccentric academic colleagues of Jack in the College-on-the-Hillwhile Sam Nivola, May Nivola Y Raffey Cassidy (The Killing of a Sacred Deer) they play their children Heinrich, Steffie and Denise.

Greta Gerwig stars in this film. (Netflix)

This won’t be the first time Noah Baumbach premiere one of his films in Venicein 2019 also premiered Marriage Story (story of a marriage) and had a great impact. Earned six nominations for Oscarincluding best film, and won a statuette as best supporting actress for Laura Dern.

: