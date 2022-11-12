Ad veterans are the tortoise versus the ‘big tech’ hare

For years, big four Western advertising companies – WPP, Omnicom, Publicis and Interpublic – have been the tortoise against the hare of Alphabet or Meta. This is changing.

In 2019-21, Alphabet, Meta and Snap grew at an average quarterly rate of 36% from a year earlier. The big four, only 1.5%. In 2021, the big tech 380,000 million dollars entered, most of it in digital advertising. WPP and its three rivals don’t break out, but global revenue was only about $40bn. In this third quarter, things have been abruptly reversed. Alphabet, Meta and Snap have all had a measly 2.4% revenue increase on average. Traditional agencies, 6.8%.

Why? For one thing, a stellar 2021 from the digital ad giants made it harder to keep up. On the other hand, WPP and its rivals have found other ways to grow than ads, notably by helping customers build apps and process data. And more importantly, Apple’s privacy changes have made it more difficult to connect users who see ads with those who buy in different apps, making the original ads less valuable.

Growth reversal may not be a flash in the pan. Google or Facebook may have attracted first-time advertisers, but a severe recession may mean those same firms can no longer afford to advertise: Redburn analysts say digital advertising is easier to unplug at the first sign of macro trouble. Tech companies are also more exposed to SMEs, which are more likely to be affected by input costs.

Agencies are relatively more exposed to larger clients. WPP CEO Mark Read said in October that Nestlé wanted to increase its marketing spending this semester. Meta and Alphabet will continue to see some of that money, as traditional players use platforms like Google to digitally advertise these big clients. But for the first time in a long time, the veterans of advertising are not the poor relatives.