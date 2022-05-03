Actual reading or estimated reading: What does it mean in the electric bill?

Do you know the difference between an actual reading and an estimated reading on your electric bill? In Earn Zone we know that the cost of electricity has become one of the great concerns of citizens. Therefore, we help you better understand your electricity bill.

From the low cost electric company Gain Energy we want to offer you here and now information to know the type of reading that has been carried out on your bill during the month and what to do if you do not agree!Let's start! What is it and who performs the meter reading? meter reading It is a bimonthly procedure necessary to determine consumption and be able to bill electricity to the client. The Law establishes that in powers not exceeding 15kW (power contracted in most homes), The meter reading must be carried out by the distributor assigned to the area of ​​your home. Once done, you must provide it to your marketer (for example, Gana Energía) to bill the customer.

In most homes, electricity meters are already digital. This means that the real reading can be done electronically on a monthly basiswithout the need for a technician to come to the home.

But, in what cases is an estimated reading done?

In buildings with old electricity meters that cannot read and send information automaticallyas usually happens with gas meters, require periodic checks by distributor technicians to determine actual consumption.

However, if the technician cannot perform the reading, he will leave a notice indicating instructions and a deadline for the user to do so in order to provide the data. In case he doesn’t, the distributor will make an estimated reading based on the usual cost of that supply point.

What to do if you do not agree with the reading?

At Gana Energía we want you to pay what is fairTherefore, we carry out an annual regularization based on the actual readings. In this way, if the consumption has been less than estimated, the client will be compensated with the difference.

But, in the event that the owner or distributor cannot provide the actual reading, the marketer may also make the regularization based on estimated readings.

Besides, At Gana Energía we offer you the necessary tools to present a claim to the distributor so that they rectify the reading:

Submit photos of the meter every month as proof of the actual meter reading. Accelerate the procedures to file a claim with the distributor in your area. Correct the amount of the invoice so that you benefit.

We hope we have been able to help you understand the difference between the actual reading and the estimated reading of the meter and how it can affect your electric bill.

