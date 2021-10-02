Actraiser Renaissance Review: the rebirth of a classic for SNES

The sudden announcement of ActRaiser Renaissance took everyone by surprise. There Square Enix’s choice to revive a classic from the SNES era, a particular hybrid between an action platform and a city builder, has been received with great enthusiasm by long-time fans, who will find in Renaissance a modernization carried out with extreme care. New players, having overcome an initial impact that is far from simple, will finally be able to discover a timeless classic that still today, more than 30 years after its first publication, it has not lost its innovative power.

A remake between old and new …

Reinassance arises with respect to the original ActRaiser as a full-fledged remake which takes the concept behind the experience and radically modernizes it through additional content, some creative freedom and numerous improvements to the overall experience. Once again the player will be asked to fill the role of a divine entity who will decide to manifest on Earth to drive out the demonic hordes that have invaded the surface.

The gameplay is divided into two distinct moments: in the first the divinity will incarnate in a statue and in these sections ActRaiser takes on the connotations of a two-dimensional side scrolling action, while in the second the game radically changes perspective and becomes a simulator, comparable to a cross between Sim City and Popolous (Speaking of management systems, have you read our Frostpunk review?).

In these top-down city builder segments we will take control of an angel whose job it will be to make the populations of the game’s six main areas thrive. Each chapter always follows a structure divided into three acts: the first and third will be the action platform phases while the central act, the most substantial, will see the development of the management side of ActRaiser.

The side scrolling sections are substantially unchanged from the original on SNES. The levels feature a similar but not the same design as the first ActRaiser and a lot of attention has been paid to making the controls smooth and responsive. The rigidity of the movements therefore gives way to challenging but never punitive platform sections, thanks to the addition of many small precautions.

Eg the protagonist’s moveset has been expanded including the possibility of making directional attacks and also evasive maneuvers, a buff system has been implemented by collecting crystals from the bodies of enemies that rewards players who will seek direct confrontations as well as the positioning of strategic checkpoints, two for each act , which will significantly lower the degree of challenge of the most demanding matches. Because of this the new difficulty selector is also very welcome, which can be modified at will during the adventure, which allows you to adjust the degree of challenge to your abilities.

Even the battles against the bosses retain their original charm and it is clear how the developers of Sonic Powered have moved in total respect of what was the starting material, packaging an action that winks at the adventures of the past but which is able to incorporate decidedly more modern design choices; however, it is in the rewriting of the moments as a city builder of ActRaiser that Reinassance differs by far from the SNES game proposing so many improvements, but also introducing clashing elements with the rest of the gameplay.

The basic idea is always the same: the goal is to increase the population of its faithful, listening to their requests and protecting the villages from the onslaught of monsters. The player will have direct control of an angelic figure who will be able to decide the direction in which to develop the cities on the game map and at the same time shoot arrows to ward off threats from outside. Another fundamental skill will be to use the SPs for miracles that will perform a double function: that of unleashing some devastating attacks on enemies but also that of alter the conformation of the land thus allowing the construction of structures on an ever larger surface.

By listening to the requests of the inhabitants, it will be possible to increase the population, increase the quality of the fortifications built and the yield of arable fields, useful for collecting resources. Reached an adequate level of technology, the faithful will be able to go as far as the lairs of the monsters and this is where the first differences from the original begin.

On SNES these chasms in the ground were closed automatically, while now they will kick off short platforming sessions, this time in time, where the goal will be to eliminate the “spawners”, the true origin of the monsters. A welcome addition but which in its brevity fails to leave its mark and on the contrary only risks breaking the continuity of the management phases. Another substantial change results in the presence of numerous tower defense segments within the gameplay.

Here things start to get extremely complex, because there are so many new coordinates introduced. It will therefore be necessary to familiarize yourself with the fortification of your outposts, understand what types of fortresses to build and where to strategically position the barriers useful to block the advance of the enemies. In these phases we will also have the possibility to manage the positioning of the champion of the people, a valiant warrior that we will be able to level through the completion of quests. Although it is not a revolutionary element, the tower defense phases are convincing and constantly evolving but it is clear at this point how much Renaissance by dint of introducing new elements loses much of the balance that characterized ActRaiser. The title on SNES was certainly dispersive but presented a balance and a rhythm that are still enviable today, unfortunately the same cannot be said of Renaissance.

… but with novelties that are not always able to convince

The remake has in fact given absolute priority to the management moments that take up most of the game time of the long campaign, which can last up to twenty hours, a longevity more than doubled compared to Actraiser, thanks also to the addition of an unpublished area placed at the end of the main mission. All the innovations implemented and the desire not to lose the player translate into continuous interruptions that bury the development of the first hours of the adventure, where the player is continually dominated by tutorials, tips and cutscenes.

While the effort of wanting to enrich the story of ActRaiser and add many surrounding elements aimed at increasing the identification of the player is appreciable, the visual novel-style dialogues are soon redundant and out of place and there will be very few users that they will not decide to skip them.This is a real shame as many will be discouraged by continuous interruptions and a noticeable drop in pace which is perceived between the first and second act of the opening chapter. After this first phase, however, Renaissance takes on a decidedly more engaging form, thanks also to a satisfying progression system and a more sensible distribution of the various interludes.

From the graphic point of view, the effort to have completely reimagined the pixel art of ActRaiser through is appreciable a particular use of pre-rendered 3D-like elements. Part of the atmosphere seen on SNES is lost, especially in the initial level, given some stylistic choices that completely change the liveliness of the colors and the color palette. The new graphic design is however able to give breathtaking views thanks above all to the intelligent use of parallax levels.

The same discourse is applicable to the management phases, where also in this case the intention to create a modern but conservative glance, translates into elements that are not always convincing, especially when compared with the essential and iconic 16 BIT graphics of the Super Nintendo.

Unfortunately on the Switch there is some technical problem too much, with a frame rate that is certainly not optimal and the scrolling in the 2D phases that presents an annoying stuttering that can compromise the fluidity of scrolling. Disabling the “environmental effects” from the options menu some of these issues are solved, but we hope that it is simply an optimization problem that can be solved with a future patch.

The soundtrack is the true qualitative peak of Renaissance which presents both the original compositions composed by Yuzo Koshiro and the remastered and rearranged versions always by the same author who have nothing to envy to the songs that have written the history of the 16-bit Nintendo branded. Koshiro’s involvement in the project is lonely one of the many pieces that indicates the respect of the development team in approaching such an iconic work.