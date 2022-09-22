Activist Xavier Niel is a mixed blessing for Vodafone

Xavier Niel is not just any . The French telecoms tycoon announced on Wednesday a 2.5% stake in phone operator , valued at 34 billion euros, and urged Chief Executive Officer Nick Read to speed up his efforts to divest peripheral businesses. The risk for Niel’s fellow shareholders is that he may be more interested in snapping up the company’s Italian assets cheaply.

The founder and majority owner of the operator Iliad, which is valued at 8,000 million euros according to Forbes, is no stranger to activism. In 2020 he helped block a controversial rights issue at mall owner Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. His stake in Vodafone should therefore be welcomed by activist Cevian Capital and other shareholders who favor a breakup of the London-based company.

Under Read’s leadership since October 2018, Vodafone shares have lagged behind the Stoxx Europe 600 Telecoms Index and big rivals such as Orange and Deutsche Telekom. One of the few worst-performing peers, Britain’s BT, has also picked up a potential activist in French billionaire Patrick Drahi.

For years, investors have valued Vodafone’s sprawling asset pool below the sum of its parts, which is €110 billion, including debt and mobile spectrum liabilities, according to JP Morgan. This implies that Vodafone’s assets should be worth 56,000 million euros, approximately 60% more than its market capitalization.

Read could unlock some of that value by selling an $8 billion stake in South African company Vodacom. Selling his $11 billion stake in Vantage Towers would also help. The next step would be to merge or sell some of the European mobile units, such as those in Spain and Great Britain.

The only hurdle is Read’s Italian unit, which Niel’s Iliad recently tried to buy for $11bn; but Read told him the offer was too low. A combination makes sense to help cut costs and ease competition, but Niel may want a deal more than other Vodafone shareholders.

The tycoon’s new stake in the British group is valued at almost 900 million, while Iliad’s capital was worth more than 10,000 million when he took it out of the stock market last year. It follows that a cut-price sale of Vodafone Italia could continue to benefit it, at the expense of other investors. The new activist from the telecommunications group could be a .