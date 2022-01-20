Activision’s purchase is still wearing the VR goggles

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s deal to shell out $69 billion for Activision Blizzard makes perfect sense…virtually. He’s a huge bonus to his video game rival, and should help him take on other behemoths in the metaverse. The problem is that, in real life, the operation is likely to draw the attention of supervisors.

On Tuesday, Microsoft agreed to pay $95 in cash for each Activision share, a 45% premium over the closing price on the 14th. The added value certainly comes with risk, given that the Call of Duty platform is battling regulators. of California who sued the company for gender bias and a toxic environment.

Still, the offer is lower than what the stock had a year ago, and the company fits into Microsoft’s larger narrative of developing its version of the metaverse. It also complements the Xbox gaming platform, and opens a door on mobile, given that Activision also owns Candy Crush. So Nadella, in a way, is being opportunistic.

The point of friction is to what extent. Microsoft doesn’t say how much it would save by combining the two businesses, and didn’t give analysts a chance to ask questions when presenting the deal. Wedbush estimates that it could save $1 billion annually, which, taxed and capitalized at a multiple of 10 times, would cover just a third of the premium. That may be one of the reasons the titan stock dipped on Tuesday.

It’s also possible that Microsoft undervalued the deal. Giving more information might help, but that would leave her exposed. Boasting great synergies, such as the ability to cross-sell, raise prices, or cut staff, could suggest that you have too much control over the market. Microsoft has said it will become the third-largest game company by revenue, after Tencent and Sony.

For two decades, the giant has largely avoided the regulatory spotlight that Meta, Alphabet and Apple do. Although its market capitalization is much larger than Activision’s, this would be Microsoft’s largest operation. Nadella’s ambition may seem less appealing without the virtual reality goggles.

Sony’s downfall

Sony yesterday lost 12.79% of its market value. Activision’s operation may spark a content war. Earlier this month, Take-Two Interactive acquired Zynga for $12.7 billion. Meta, Alphabet or Netflix also have aspirations.

That puts Sony, whose market value pales in comparison to Microsoft’s, in a difficult position. The company’s low-key strategy of acquiring relatively small, niche studios has helped propel its PlayStation console ahead of the Xbox. Call of Duty, one of the few franchises not exclusive to one platform, accounts for a significant portion of Sony’s intra-game revenue. While Microsoft is unlikely to cut off access, it will seek to slowly lure PlayStation gamers onto its own console, with new content.