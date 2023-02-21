Activision, video game giant, suffers a cyber attack and game data is leaked

Activision, one of the leading companies in the video game market, has suffered a cyber attack in which employee data and game content have been lost.

According to reports, the malware and cybersecurity research group, vx-undergroundposted screenshots of information allegedly stolen from Activision, including the Planned content schedule for the popular first-person shooter, Call of Duty.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand, the gaming blog, Insider Gaming, has confirmed the data breach after obtaining “the entirety” of the stolen data, which includes employee information such as full names, emails, phone numbers, salaries, places jobs, addresses and more.

Although the authenticity of the published data and details of the cyberattack have not been verified, it is known that hackers stole sensitive information on December 4, 2022, after tricking a privileged network user using a phishing scam. Vx-underground has also pointed out that the attackers tried to trick other Activision employees, but failed to do so.

In response to the incident, an Activision spokesperson stated that data security is paramount and that information security protocols are in place to ensure confidentiality. Furthermore, it was determined that no sensitive employee data, game codes or player data was accessed.