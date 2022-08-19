Activision Blizzard, Twitch and Roblox lead digital audience in the gaming sector in Brazil

THE O Twitch it’s the roblox lead in the games market in Europe. The information is from a study carried out by the company Comscore, focused on media planning, transactions and evaluation. The survey shows that Europe occupies the fourth position in the ranking of countries in the world with the longest consumption time in the games sector. In Latin America, it is the country with the highest average consumption in the category (8 hours/user per month).





Among the prominent players in the gaming content consumption sector, Activision Blizzard adds 6 billion minutes per month consumed among users, Twitch accounts for 5 billion and Roblox for 3 billion. - Advertisement - In the cross-consumption analysis, Comscore found that 22% of users accessing the Twitch also access Roblox, and that YouTube has the highest audience overlap (83%) with the platform.

However, among the shares of the Twitch on social networks, the largest audience (59%) and the largest percentage of content (51%) are from Instagram, while the leader in shares and likes is Twitter, responsible, respectively, for 80% and 79% of these interactions. Another aspect of Comscore's analysis shows that Activision Blizzard is the first app in the TOP 10 ranking of apps in the games category, with the highest number of unique visitors (12.7 million) on mobile devices in Europe.




