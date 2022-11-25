Activision Blizzard says it won’t hesitate to “fight” to complete acquisition with Microsoft

Activision Blizzard Executive Chairman of Corporate Affairs and CCO Lulu Cheng Meservey took to Twitter to respond to speculation surrounding Microsoft’s acquisition process.
At the moment, several regulatory bodies around the world are reviewing the deal. Recently, rumors claimed that the United States could block the acquisition, but the executive said that Activision Blizzard will not hesitate to fight for the purchase to be completed successfully.
Lulu Cheng Meservey said on Twitter that she follows speculation about the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and said that reports about the deal being anti-competitive are absurd.
She stresses that the acquisition will benefit gamers and the US gaming industry, which is currently very competitive. Meservey ensures that the company will continue to cooperate with regulatory bodies around the world to make the deal proceed, but will not hesitate to fight to defend the acquisition, if necessary.
Seeing a lot of speculation about Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
Any suggestion that the transaction could have anticompetitive effects is absurd.
This merger will benefit gamers and the US gaming industry — especially as we face stiffer competition from abroad.
— Lulu Cheng Meservey (@lulumeservey) November 24, 2022
The executive’s comments came hours after an article by the Politico news site claimed that the United States Federal Trade Commission should file an antitrust lawsuit to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
If the American regulator enters with the process, Microsoft will need to go to court to continue with the business. However, according to three sources interviewed by the newspaper, the process is not certain.
So far, the regular bodies of Saudi Arabia and Europe have approved the acquisition. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority is currently reviewing whether the deal would weaken competition in the country, while the European Commission is investigating whether Microsoft could use control of the Call of Duty franchise to weaken its biggest rival, Sony.