Activision Blizzard makes more money on mobile than on PC, and Diablo Immortal is not to blame

- Advertisement -

The purchase operation of by Microsoft is still up in the air, and it seems that said acquisition could face more than one stumbling block from the international regulatory bodies of free competition. We do not know if the purchase will come to fruition in the end, but what is clear is that Microsoft has a good eye.

The latest results from Activision Blizzard confirm that the company is still in top formand that it was no coincidence that Microsoft noticed it, although curiously most of the income it has obtained no longer comes from the PC or the consoles, but from the mobile devices. I know what you’re thinking, that this is due to Call of Duty mobile and , but no, nothing could be further from the truth, the “blame” that the mobile revenue at Activision Blizzard is so good lies with King , and more specifically its games Candy Crush, Farm Heroes and Bubble Witch.

In its results Activision Blizzard has confirmed that King titles alone generated $685 million in the last quarter. Aren’t you impressed? Well, it should, since Activision’s games generated $600 million and Blizzard’s $296 million. If we let ourselves be carried away by the results, it is clear that the company should be called Activision King, rather than Activision Blizzard. Jokes aside, the results you’ve gotten have been negative if we compare them with those of the same quarter of the previous year.

Diablo Immortal has given great joy to Activision Blizzard

Despite the criticism that this title has received, and more than deserved, everything is said, the truth is that in the end Diablo Immortal it has been a real money making machine, not in vain has generated 100 million dollars in revenue. Most of Blizzard’s revenue came from that title, with the remaining $229 million split between other games like World of Warcraft and Overwatch. Only $19 million of its total revenue was generated from consoles.

Activision derived most of its revenue from consoles, where it earned a total of $360 million. In PC its income was 100 million dollars, and in the mobile sector it reached 135 million dollars. It goes without saying that Call of Duty Mobile was key in this latest result, and has also been revealed as a huge source of income. With this data on the table, it is not surprising that the company is giving more and more importance to games for mobile devices.

It’s important to put attention on the current economic situation, generated by the post-pandemic era, by the enormous inflation and by the uncertainty of the war in Ukraine, is being the main cause of the significant drop in the level of income that most of the big technology companies are experiencing from a year-over-year perspective, that is, comparing the same quarter of this year with the previous one. This can be interpreted in many ways, but the correct one is also the simplest: last year’s results were excellentso it’s totally understandable that this year’s are less good.