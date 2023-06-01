Activision Blizzard almost bought Warner Bros. and took over the studio’s films, series and games

- Advertisement -

In recent months, the video game industry has been talking about nothing else but expectations for the merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. While much of the world is eager for the merger to take place, there are still those who have reservations about the transaction, which has delayed the process. As we know, it is common for large companies to buy from other companies in order to better position themselves in the market, but did you know that Activision Blizzard almost bought Warner Bros?

Before merging with Discovery, Warner Bros. went through a very troubled period, being bought by AT&T, telecom giant in the USA, and being resold after a short time. - Advertisement - In a recent interview, Bobby Kotick, president of Activision Blizzard, spoke about the merger with Microsoft and how they were once on the other side of the looking glass when they tried to buy Warner Bros. In the interview, the executive revealed that Activision Blizzard was ready to make a bid for Time Warner if AT&T could not complete the acquisition of US$ 85.4 billion, but unfortunately for Kotick and other executives at the company, the transaction fell through. coming to fruition and they missed the opportunity. Windows 10 will want to know what you use the computer for, do you know why? We had plans to take Warner’s intellectual property and turn it into games. Also, their TV and film studios would take our properties and turn them into movies and series, and we would be extraordinary company.