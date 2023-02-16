Activision and Microsoft merger will hurt video game industry, say three major studios

The merger situation between Activision Blizzard and Microsoft seems to get more and more complicated. While some believe the deal will go through, a new twist could make it even harder for the Redmond giant to win. As we know, regulators in the UK, EU and US continue to review the transaction and raise a number of objections, but while the final verdict is yet to be released, three major Xbox competitors have come forward to express their concerns about the deal and how it can be detrimental to the video game industry.

The UK competition authority, the CMA, had six meetings with companies described as Xbox rivals and the subject was the possible negative impact that will happen on the video game industry if Microsoft buys the owner of Call of Duty. - Advertisement - Of these six companies, which are current competitors or potential competitors in console gaming services or cloud gaming services, half of them believe that it will be harmful for the industry to validate the deal. Two companies did not believe this would harm the industry, while a third said it was too early to make such a decision.

According to Games Industry, one of them says that Call of Duty influences the sale of consoles and franchise players are sensitive to lower quality versions on other devices. Bethesda was cited as an example that Microsoft could turn content from this acquisition into Xbox exclusives, while some companies say that subscription services are increasingly popular, which could result in even greater dominance for Microsoft, if it puts Activision Blizzard games on Game Pass. Game streaming is a growth market, the companies interviewed said, but only after they address some of the problems associated with it can it grow properly. AAA content is seen as important to the future of cloud gaming and with Activision content, Microsoft could be in a position where they won’t allow any other company to dare try to enter this segment. - Advertisement - For now, we can only wait to find out what the impact of these statements will be on the regulatory bodies’ decision.

