Active noise canceling headphones already help people with autism

These devices are very important for those who are sensitive to loud or unexpected noise. In an article for Android Police, journalist Zachary Kew-Denniss analyzes some products from different brands and says that accessories of the genre are now more accessible than before.

In Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) awareness month, known as blue April, it’s important to remember how technology is already able to help the lives of people on the spectrum . And many devices, such as headphones with active noise cancellation, are already part of routines.

Despite highlighting the unique quality of a model like the Sony WH-1000XM5, its price is much higher than the average for wireless headphones on the market — being found here in Europe between R$2,400 and R$3,000. In addition to the remarkable sound quality, its noise cancellation is quite powerful, but the model would still lose points in terms of portability, since it is not foldable, like the XM4 model.

The cost-benefit ratio and portability would be more balanced in accessories like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They would bring an evolution in relation to the previous Buds Pro of the brand, which had an interesting ANC, but which still let out sounds that were too close or too high – which was improved in the last model.

According to the author, a stroll through the center of a metropolis can be as mentally peaceful as a walk through the park — and the portable bluetooth headset case, also present in models from Xiaomi, Apple and others, also guarantee portability. Samsung’s headphones can be found in Europe for between R$830 and R$980but there are still options like the standard Galaxy Buds 2, sold here for around R$560.

