Active Netflix users in Brazil decrease after password charging, says survey

The number of active monthly users in Europe from the streaming platform Netflix it fell 3% in May 2023, when compared to a year earlier, after the company adopted the policy of charge an extra fee for account sharing. The data is from the company Sensor Tower, which specializes in carrying out market analysis, and was disclosed by the website Mobile Time. The idea was to analyze the impact of the charge launched in the last month, in addition to verifying the effects on other applications in the sector.





It is worth remembering that Netflix started charging for sharing passwords with people who do not live in the same house on May 23 in Europe. Since then, the platform has been notified by consumer protection bodieswho want further clarification. - Advertisement - In Europe, the additional monthly fee for each shared password is BRL 13, charged in addition to the subscription, which starts at BRL 19 for the plan with ads and 1080p video quality. The most expensive monthly fee for the streaming service costs BRL 56 per month in the country.

Competition

While the Sensor Tower pointed out a drop in users for the Netflix in Europe, its competitors continue to grow. The big highlight is the star plusfrom the disney, which increased by 60% the volume of monthly active users in the Europeian market in the same period. Also appeared in high HBO Max (33%) and the Globoplay (15%), compared to May 2022. On the other hand, Netflix was flat nthe United States and the rest of the world and even grew 7% in downloads in the US after the new password policy. And you, did you cancel your Netflix subscription recently? Tell us in the comments down below!