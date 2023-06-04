Activating Siri could be much easier with iOS 17

- Advertisement -

Apple could announce a major change to Siri that would move away from the “Hey Siri” activation phrase currently required to invoke the virtual assistant.

in a new tweet Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reiterated that the change to Siri’s wake phrase could be among the announcements next week.

In November, Gurman reported that Apple is working on a way for Siri to be able to understand and respond to commands without the need to use “Hey Siri” as a wake phrase. Instead, users will only have to say “Siri”.

The company is working on an initiative to remove the “Hey” from the trigger phrase, so the user only has to say “Siri,” along with a command. Although it may seem like an insignificant change, making the change is a technical challenge that requires a significant amount of AI training and underlying engineering work. The complexity is that Siri is able to understand the phrase “Siri” in several different accents and dialects. Having two words – “Hey Siri” – increases the probability that the system will correctly pick up the signal. iPhone 14 Pro: Foxconn sees high demand, is “cautiously optimistic”

The change would bring Siri closer to Amazon’s voice assistant, which can be activated simply by initiating a command with “Alexa”. At the time, Gurman added that Apple is also working on deeper Siri integrations with third-party apps and services to provide better help with added context.

Gurman initially said the changes to Siri are expected to roll out sometime in 2023 or 2024, but his latest tweet suggests it’s still a distinct possibility for next week’s WWDC.

Apple’s mixed reality headset is rumored to include voice controls, so Siri improvements are likely to go hand-in-hand with the announcement of the new device.



