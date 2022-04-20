Activate the sidebar of your Realme phone to squeeze its possibilities

Realme has positioned itself as one of the main manufacturers of mobile phones in our country. Its complete catalog of terminals, from entry-level models to the most cutting-edge solutions, boast a great value for money, becoming a real headache for firms like Xiaomi.

And the truth is that more and more users are betting on Realme when it comes to renewing their old smartphone. More, seeing the range of possibilities offered by the company. In addition, it has more products, such as its Realme Pad tablet or its range of headphones, so you will not exactly lack options.

Besides, If you have bought a Realme phone and want to get the most out of its possibilities, nothing better than knowing the best tricks of its interface. Each manufacturer includes its own custom layer, and in the case of Realme UI, it hides some very interesting surprises.

How to activate the smart sidebar on your Realme

We have already explained to you how you can perform gestures on the off screen of your phone to open applications easily, and today we are going to talk about the Realme smart sidebar.

We are talking about an element that It will give us direct access to the most used applicationseasily take a screenshot, record… You won’t be short of options with this curious tool.

In addition, within the different functions offered by the Realme UI smart sidebar, to say that you will be able to add applications that work through an overlay system. For example, it will allow you to browse Facebook while you are playing, or even reply to a WhatsApp message without having to switch applications.

The truth is, once you try this exclusive feature of Realme phones, you won’t be able to live without it. And seeing how easy it is to activate it, and that you can always disable this tool if you don’t like it or don’t think it’s useful, we invite you to try activating the smart sidebar on your phone.

To do this, all you have to do is go to your phone settings and select the option special functions. Within this panel, you will see different options. Choose Smart Sidebar.

Now you just have to choose the degree of opacity to see which mode works best for you and configure this sidebar to your liking to get the most out of it. If you want to disable this element, simply follow the steps above, although in the last step you will need to disable the smart sidebar switch.

