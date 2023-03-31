Activate now! Galaxy S23 series camera feature comes to more Samsung phones

Good Lock’s Camera Assistant module has gained new features with the launch of the Galaxy S23 line, some of which are only available for Galaxy S22 series phones. Now Samsung is finally releasing one of these functions for more smartphones, more precisely for 10 previous generation Galaxy phones.
The new version of Camera Assistant is 1.1.01.0 which is now available through the Galaxy Store. With it, it is now possible to use Auto Lens Switching on more phones from the Galaxy S and Z lines.
Explaining further, Auto Lens Switching switches between phone cameras automatically based on ambient lighting to get the best result. An example is using the main camera instead of the telephoto to capture a zoomed image, as the telephoto sensor tends to receive less light than the main one.
The novelty is now available for the following Samsung phones:
- galaxy note 20
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- galaxy s20
- Galaxy S20 Plus
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21 Plus
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
It is important to remember that, to access this new feature, you must have One UI 5.1 installed on your cell phone. The update is now officially available for most of the models listed above. To get it go to:
Settings > Software Update > Download and Install
You can download the Camera Assistant app from the Galaxy Store by clicking the link below:
- Camera Assistant in Galaxy Store – Download
