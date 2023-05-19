Activate Live Activities on your iPhone to enjoy a unique experience

- Advertisement -

activate-live- -on-your-iphone-to- -a-unique.jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="Activate Live Activities on your iPhone to enjoy a unique ">

From accessing the latest sports scores to tracking the location of your Uber driver, the feature of Live Activities for iPhones -launched with iOS 16-, eliminates the need to unlock the phone to perform certain actions. We show you how they work and the signature in which you have to use your terminal to take advantage of them.

What are Live Activities?

This is a function that generates quick display notifications. Some examples are real-time updates to your favorite apps on the lock screen or on the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The interface and the way you interact with the feature changes depending on the app you want to use. All the information will be presented neatly at the bottom of the lock screen when using Live Activities.

Unsplash

Steps to enable them on iPhone

To use the Live Activities feature, you must enable it to be an option among the apps that are supported of the operating system itself. Follow these steps to use them on your iPhone:

Open “Settings” as usual and scroll up. Select the “Face ID & Passcode” or “Touch ID & Passcode” menu, depending on your iPhone model.

Now enter your iPhone passcode to access lock screen security settings menu.

Turn on the “Live Activities” toggle in the “Allow lock screen access” section to enable the feature on your iPhone.

Unsplash

How to enable Live Activities for third-party apps

Enabling Live Activities from the Settings app only grants native iOS apps access to the feature, so it has no effect on the rest. To receive these third-party application updates, you will need to enable this option individually for each application. Follow the next steps:

Open “Settings,” navigate to the app you want to use Live Activities with, and open it.

For example, select the Netflix or Uber app.

The next step you have to take is to activate the “Live Activities” button on the iPhone that you use with the iOS 16 operating system.

You can also see the “Most Frequent Updates” slider within the “Live Activities” feature. This updates the Live Activities widget on the iPhone lock screen more frequently to keep you up to date and allows for updates on your home screen as well.

An important detail: enabling more frequent updates for Live Activities can increase the consumption of the battery of your iPhone. But, the truth is that the function is most interesting because of the utility it has.

