Action plan: This is how the EU Commission wants to digitize the energy industry

According to a report, the EU is planning to network the sector more closely with a “digital twin” of the power grid and an energy data room.

With flagship projects such as a European area for energy data exchange and a “digital twin” of the power grid, the EU Commission wants to advance the digitization of the energy sector. This emerges from the draft for an plan, which according to the portal “Euractiv” is available. The Commission wants to officially present the draft within the next few weeks.

In view of the ongoing energy crisis as a result of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, it is becoming increasingly urgent to quickly integrate renewable energies into the EU’s energy mix, quotes “Euractiv” from the paper. This requires the development of an intelligent and decentralized power grid and energy system (“smart grid”).

Increase investments in the EU electricity grid

From 2023, a digital twin is to show how investments in the digitization of the EU electricity infrastructure will affect it. Current data for the digital twin could primarily provide readings from intelligent electricity meters.

However, according to “Euractiv”, the Commission complains that many Member States, such as Germany, are behind in introducing smart meters, which hinders real-time analyzes using the system. These are also necessary with a view to electromobility. E-cars rely on network flexibility, intelligent charging and d buildings, which is why real-time data is crucial for them. The Commission wants to issue regulations in which the requirements for interoperability and procedures for access to metering and consumption data are to be defined.

Many construction sites in the power grid

Better data collection is one of several areas in which the Commission considers investments of up to 170 billion euros to be necessary. Added to this are efficient infrastructure, network planning, simulations, system management and data exchange. By 2023, the EU and national energy authorities are expected to develop smart grid indicators to monitor this spending.

In part, the EU has already laid the first foundations for the exchange and joint use of data with the Data Governance Act. More are to follow with the planned, broader Data Act.

