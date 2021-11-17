Acrelia News Vs Mailchimp. Advantages of each email marketing platform

There are many platforms that can be used to launch an Email Marketing campaign, and although most have several common elements, there are certain characteristics that are specific to each one.

Today I am going to talk to you about two of the best known, Acrelia News and Mailchimp, and I will comment on the characteristics they have so that you can decide which one is better for your next project.

Let’s first look at the features that are present on both platforms.

– Count on free options for those who do not need to send many emails very frequently.

– They have resources that help to prevent emails from falling into SPAM. They help customers to configure the email correctly for this, and offer articles and videos, both on their platform and on social networks, so that the reception and opening rate is as high as possible.

– They offer a template editor very intuitive and complete.

– They allow the platform to be synchronized with a CRM.

– They offer Click monitoring, read messages, bounces and more.

Let’s now see the characteristics of each one.

Advantages of Acrelia News

On the one hand we have Acrelia News, a solution born in Spain that has gained a lot of visibility in recent years. Among its advantages, comparing with Mailchimp, we have:

– Fits the GDPR, since the subscribers’ data is in Europe.

– The medium It is in Spanish, and it is done both by phone and by email. This is a very favorable point for those who need close support in their first campaigns.

– The platform is on Spanish, Catalan, English and French.

– They offer training and personalized advice.

– You have a choice Multi-account, with subaccounts and unlimited users.

– They offer White brand.

– Allows the advanced segmentation.

– It has a tool for email verification to clean the subscriber list before sending.

– It is a solution economical. It is paid per use and has free options. You do not have to pay more to have access to all the existing functions, so that the presented novelties are offered directly to all your customers.

– Allows you to send both email marketing campaigns and email marketing campaigns SMS marketing.

Advantages of Mailchimp

On the other hand we have Mailchimp, which can boast of:

– Create advertisements on facebook and instagram.

– Make publications in social networks.

– Make and send postcards physical.

– Set up A / B test, to submit more than one version of the same content and check which format worked best.

– Possibility of doing polls.

– Option to create landing pages.

Conclusions

As you can see, two quite complete platforms, where Acrelia News stands out for the Spanish and European public in general, and MailChimp for those who need to perform A / B tests and integrate more with the social web.