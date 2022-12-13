Acer’s Vero sustainable line receives new notebooks and monitors in Brazil

the line true of sustainable products maple will receive new models of notebooks and monitors. In this sense, it is worth highlighting the use of post-consumer plastic and the removal of LDPE foam from the boxes, but without losing the protection of the items. Alexandre Gerardo is General Manager of Acer in Europe and spoke about the new products:

Acer has a very strong ESG guideline globally and Europe is no different. Although actions in favor of the environment are an important part of the brand’s mission, eco-friendly equipment is also a fundamental element of the path we have taken towards a healthier and more beautiful future for all.

Regarding notebooks, this line usually has models with slightly simpler configurations and are made for studies and light tasks, such as the Chromebook Vero 514, launched in August this year. In fact, the brand has even started national production of devices in this sustainable category. The models announced, in turn, are: AV15-51-59DZ, AV15-51-58ZM and AV15- 51-53AP🇧🇷 One of the highlights of the first is an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor and runs Windows 11 Pro. In addition, it arrives with 8GB of RAM and internal storage in SSD of 512GB.

- Advertisement - The second is the model with Windows 11 Home and the third is the cheapest of the three and has a reduction in SSD: 256GB. Moreover, they all have the same 15.6-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD resolution. Finally, all items also feature a biometric sensor for added security. As for the monitors, the models launched are the BR24723.8″ and the BR27727″. Both have IPS panels with Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of 75 Hz. The packaging is 100% recyclable and the chassis of the products is made with PCR plastic.

Technical specifications – Acer Vero AV15-51-59DZ

CPU: Intel® Core™ i5– 1155G7 Quad Core (8 Threads) and frequency up to 4.50 GHz

RAM: 8GB DDR4 RAM expandable up to 20GB DDR4-2666Mhz

Screen: 15.6” LED with ultra-thin design IPS Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 Aspect Ratio Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Video Card: Intel® Iris® Xe

Audio: Dual stereo speakers AcerTrueHarmony technology Dual microphone Acer Purified Voice technology

Storage: 512 GB SSDPCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe (M.2 2280), compatible with PCIe 3.0 NVMe x2 /x4 SSD drives up to 1TB

Webcam: HD Webcam with 1280 x 720 resolution (With HDR High Dynamic Range function)

Wireless and Network: Compliant with IEE 802.11a/b/g/n/acR2+ax wireless LAN Support 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency networks Support Wi-Fi 6 With 2×2 MU-MIMO technology Bluetooth® 5.1

AN/Wired LAN: Gigabit Ethernet, Wake on LAN Ready

Weight: 2.72 kg

Weight: 2.72 kg Power: 3-pin Bivolt AC adapter (65W) with cable and INMETRO certification

Battery: 3 cells (Li-ion) 48Wh Battery life of up to 7 hours (depending on usage conditions)

Membrane type keyboard in Europeian Portuguese standard ABNT 2 backlit in white color and numeric keyboard

Touchpad: Multi-gesture Integrated Biometric Reader with two buttons

Operating System: Windows 11 Pro.

Technical specifications – Acer Vero AV15-51-58ZM

CPU: Intel® Core™ i5– 1155G7 Quad Core (8 Threads) and frequency up to 4.50 GHz

RAM: 8GB DDR4 RAM expandable up to 20GB DDR4-2666Mhz

Screen: 15.6” LED with ultra-thin design IPS Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 Aspect Ratio Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Video Card: Intel® Iris® Xe

Audio: Dual stereo speakers AcerTrueHarmony technology Dual microphone Acer Purified Voice technology

Storage: 512 GB SSDPCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe (M.2 2280), compatible with PCIe 3.0 NVMe x2 /x4 SSD drives up to 1TB

Webcam: HD Webcam with 1280 x 720 resolution (With HDR High Dynamic Range function)

Wireless and Network: Compliant with IEE 802.11a/b/g/n/acR2+ax wireless LAN Support 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency networks Support Wi-Fi 6 With 2×2 MU-MIMO technology Bluetooth® 5.1

AN/Wired LAN: Gigabit Ethernet, Wake on LAN Ready

Weight: 2.72 kg

Weight: 2.72 kg Power: 3-pin Bivolt AC adapter (65W) with cable and INMETRO certification

Battery: 3 cells (Li-ion) 48Wh Battery life of up to 7 hours (depending on usage conditions)

Membrane type keyboard in Europeian Portuguese standard ABNT 2 backlit in white color and numeric keyboard

Touchpad: Multi-gesture Integrated Biometric Reader with two buttons

Operating System: Windows 11 Home.

Technical specifications – Acer Vero AV15- 51-53AP

CPU: Intel® Core™ i5– 1155G7 Quad Core (8 Threads) and frequency up to 4.50 GHz

RAM: 8GB DDR4 RAM expandable up to 20GB DDR4-2666Mhz

Screen: 15.6” LED with ultra-thin design IPS Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 Aspect Ratio Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Video Card: Intel® Iris® Xe

Audio: Dual stereo speakers AcerTrueHarmony technology Dual microphone Acer Purified Voice technology

Storage: 256 GB SSDPCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe (M.2 2280), compatible with PCIe 3.0 NVMe x2 /x4 SSD drives up to 1TB

Webcam: HD Webcam with 1280 x 720 resolution (With HDR High Dynamic Range function)

Wireless and Network: Compliant with IEE 802.11a/b/g/n/acR2+ax wireless LAN Support 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency networks Support Wi-Fi 6 With 2×2 MU-MIMO technology Bluetooth® 5.1

AN/Wired LAN: Gigabit Ethernet, Wake on LAN Ready

Weight: 2.72 kg

Weight: 2.72 kg Power: 3-pin Bivolt AC adapter (65W) with cable and INMETRO certification

Battery: 3 cells (Li-ion) 48Wh Battery life of up to 7 hours (depending on usage conditions)

Membrane type keyboard in Europeian Portuguese standard ABNT 2 backlit in white color and numeric keyboard

Touchpad: Multi-gesture Integrated Biometric Reader with two buttons

Operating System: Windows 11 Home.

Technical specifications – Monitor Acer Vero BR247

Screen: 23.8” Full HD IPS LED with 75 Hz refresh rate

Resolution: 1920×1080

Response time: 4 ms gray to gray (G to G)

Contrast: Maximum 100,000,000:1 Adaptive Contrast Management, Native 1,000:1

Shine: 250 nits

Height adjustment: 120mm

viewing angle: 178° left/right and 178° up/down

Tilt Angle: -5° to ~ 25°

Mounting VESA (100x100mm)

Appetizer: HDMI, VGA, DisplayPort

Technical specifications – Monitor Acer Vero BR277

Screen: 27″ Full HD IPS LED with 75Hz refresh rate

Full HD IPS LED with 75Hz refresh rate Resolution: 1920×1080

1920×1080 Response time: 4 ms gray to gray (G to G)

4 ms gray to gray (G to G) Contrast: Maximum 100,000,000:1 Adaptive Contrast Management, Native 1,000:1

100,000,000:1 Adaptive Contrast Management, Native 1,000:1 Shine: 250 nits

250 nits Height adjustment: 120 mm

120 mm viewing angle: 178° left/right and 178° up/down

178° left/right and 178° up/down Tilt Angle: -5° to ~ 25°

-5° to ~ 25° Mounting VESA (100x100mm)

VESA (100x100mm) Appetizer: HDMI, VGA, DisplayPort

price and availability



