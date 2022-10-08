Acer Swift Edge launches with 16-inch OLED display as world’s lightest

Acer launched this Friday (7) a new notebook with a 16-inch OLED screen that it considers to be the lightest in the world with these specifications. The product weighs 1.17 kg and has a chassis made of magnesium-aluminum alloy. In addition, it has a biometric sensor to assist in the security part.

In general, the screen of this product not only stands out for its technology, after all, it also has a 4K resolution (3840 x 2400). Likewise, the display occupies around 92% of the laptop’s front, with edges that are 12.95 mm thick. Finally, the panel has 500 nits of brightness and VESA DiplayHDR True Black 500 support.