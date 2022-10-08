Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Acer Swift Edge launches with 16-inch OLED display as world's lightest

By Abraham
Acer Swift Edge launches with 16-inch OLED display as world's lightest
Acer launched this Friday (7) a new notebook with a 16-inch OLED screen that it considers to be the lightest in the world with these specifications. The product weighs 1.17 kg and has a chassis made of magnesium-aluminum alloy. In addition, it has a biometric sensor to assist in the security part.

In general, the screen of this product not only stands out for its technology, after all, it also has a 4K resolution (3840 x 2400). Likewise, the display occupies around 92% of the laptop’s front, with edges that are 12.95 mm thick. Finally, the panel has 500 nits of brightness and VESA DiplayHDR True Black 500 support.

The specifications regarding the refresh rate were not revealed, but it should be equal to or greater than the 90Hz present in the Acer Swift 3 model, presented at the end of September. The response time, in turn, is 0.2ms and TÜV RHEINLAND Eyesafe Display Certification is still supported.

The Swift Edge processor will be from AMD’s Ryzen Pro 6000 line or the traditional series of the same generation. It even comes with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD type storage. Finally, it comes with two USB-C, two USB-A ports, one HDMI 2.1 and 3.5 headphone jack.


This model will accompany other Swift models announced by the manufacturer in May this year. The product can already be found in Acer stores and the suggested price for it is US$ 1,899 (R$ 9,925 at the current price) in the version with Ryzen 7 6800U.

