Acer Swift Edge 16, a really light heavyweight

Mobility is key in more and more professional activities. It already was before the pandemic, and in this new ecosystem it has grown even more relevant, in teleworking scenarios, hybrids, etc. Thus, the manufacturers, who were previously quite committed to it, have had to step on the accelerator even more. and the result are Proposals like this Acer Swift Edge 16a team at the height of what any professional may need for whom mobility should not be at odds with performance and safety.

Below we will review its technical specifications, but a quick look at them already reveals that, as the title indicates, we find a team of no less than 16 inches, but whose weight is only 1.17 kilos, and its thickness does not reach 1.3 centimeters. These dimensions would already be remarkable, for good, in smaller laptops, but in this case it is, without a doubt, one of the most remarkable data.

That it is light and very thin does not mean, however, that it has little content inside. motorized with several options of the AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 series And with up to 32 gigabytes of LPDDR5 RAM, performance won’t be a problem. And when it comes to security, all the processor options for this Acer Swift Edge 16 integrate Microsoft Pluto, a chip specifically designed to offer an additional layer of security to systems. Security is completed with its biometric identification systems and its slot for Noble Wedge Lock.

Acer Swift Edge 16: technical specifications

Acer Swift Edge 16 Screen 16-inch OLED, WQUXGA resolution (3,840 x 2,400 points, 16:10), 500 nits, TrueBlack HDR 500 Processor Up to AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U RAM Up to 32 gigabytes LPDDR5 GPU AMD Radeon Storage Up to 1 terabyte PCIe Gen4 NVMe connectivity WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 2x USB C, 2 x USB A, 1 x HDMI and 1 x audio connector (minijack) Drums Up to 7.5 hours Operating system Windows 11 Dimensions and weight 356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95 millimeters, 1.17 kilos

The first thing we see of this Acer Swift Edge 16 is a screen, a 16-inch OLED panel capable of WQUXGA resolution (3,840 x 2,400 points in a canonical 16:10 aspect ratio), with a brightness of 500 nits and is capable of representing 100% of the DCI-P3 space. It is compliant with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe specifications.

Already inside, as indicated above, Acer has opted for the AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 family, specifically for the integrated ones AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U and Ryzen 5 Pro 6650Uwhich we can accompany with up to 32 gigabytes of LPDDR5 RAM And till one gigabyte of PCIe Gen4 NVMe storage. Acer has not indicated the capacity of the battery, responsible for powering the system, but indicates that it is capable of providing autonomy of up to seven and a half hours.

And how does this Acer Swift Edge 16 communicate with the outside? If we talk about wireless options, Acer has opted for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, that is, state-of-the-art connectivity. And when it comes to ports, we find two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, an HDMI 2.1 video output and a minijack audio jack (headphones and microphone).

The Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41) laptop will be available in Spain from sometime in October, and its price will start at 1,499 euros.

More information: Acer