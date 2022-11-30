Acer Releases Critical BIOS Update That Fixes Vulnerability In Laptop Lines

THE maple released one update in BIOS for five lines of notebooks this Wednesday (30). In this sense, the update is considered critical because it corrects a security vulnerability that allows the deactivation of security systems. secure boot🇧🇷 In this way, the device may suffer malware execution attacks. Finally, the devices are: Aspire Models A115-21, A315-22 and A315-22G🇧🇷

long lines EX215-21 and EX215-21G🇧🇷 - Advertisement - Recently, the brand launched new laptops for the line Swiftas in the case of Swift Edge and Swift 3. Among the highlights of the products, it is worth mentioning that both arrived with displays of the type OLED🇧🇷 In addition, they are designed for use that requires a little more performance without losing mobility.

As for the security breach, it is worth mentioning that attacks can come into action even before the hardware and operating system of notebooks. In that sense, the vulnerability could be leveraged without the user interacting with the device in any way by modifying the HQSwSmiDxe DXEwhich is an essential driver of items. The authors of the discovery are security researchers from ESET and the disclosure has now occurred after a solution to the problem has already been developed. Now, anyone who has one of the aforementioned devices and wants to protect themselves, the BIOS update is available on the official website of maple🇧🇷



