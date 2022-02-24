Acer refreshes its Swift laptops with Intel Alder Lake-P CPUs

Intel announced yesterday the launch of the new Alder Lake-P processors and advanced the availability of more than 200 different designs created by the good number of manufacturers that are going to use them. Soon we have received information about the first models, two Acer laptops.

The Acer Swift 5 is a thin and light premium notebook, with aluminum unibody chassis 1.65 cm thick and 1.2 kg in weight, slim bezels that allow it to offer a screen-to-body ratio of 92% and an antimicrobial Gorilla Glass coating.

Not bad considering its size 14 inch screen, ideal looking for the balance between mobility and visualization capacity. Mount a multi-touch panel with 2K native resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels), with support for 100% of the sRGB color gamut and a maximum brightness of nits.

Acer Swift 5 debuts the Alder Lake-P

Acer offers processors to choose from Intel Core i5-1240P or the Core i7-1260P, with four high-performance and eight efficient CPU cores for a total of 16 threads. It features integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 solid-state drives.

The Acer Swift 5 is certified for the Intel Evo program. Power in such a thin and light package demands a specially designed dual-fan cooling system and heat pipes. Your connectivity is up to date. Supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1, has two ports Thunderbolt, HDMI 2.1 output and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports.

It has a backlit keyboard and an OceanGlass touchpad made from plastics taken from the oceans, but processed to look like glass. It has a fingerprint reader, a Full HD webcam and support for fast charging. Acer says you can get 4 hours of battery life from a charge of just 30 minutes.

With Windows 11 pre-installed, the Acer Swift 5 will be available this spring in Europe from €1,799. In America it will arrive in June with a reference price of $1,499.

Acer Swift 3

If the previous one is out of your budget, Acer will market a lower level model, but also renewed with Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors. With FHD panels, it also supports up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and PCIe 4.0 SSD up to 2 Tbytes, it has the same connectivity except for the Thunderbolt ports.

The base configuration will cost €1,199 ($849) and includes an Intel Core i3-1220P processor.