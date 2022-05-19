Acer raises the bar for Google’s platform with the Chromebook Spin 14

Acer has introduced new equipment under the Chrome OS operating system, where the Chromebook Spin 14 convertible stands out. It also announced a business variant and a Chromebook Tab 510, which is an interesting novelty in tablets with Chrome OS.

Google has been significantly improving its PC platform and Chromebooks are today a real alternative to Windows and macOS computers. Acer was one of the first manufacturers to support them and it is not surprising that they have been renewed at the [email protected] 2022 conference beyond the Windows PCs we saw yesterday:

“Acer continues to lead the industry in high-quality, feature-packed Chromebooks that deliver exactly the Chromebook experience our customers want”said James Lin, general manager of notebook and professional products at Acer Inc.

Acer Chromebook Spin 14

The improvements of the Google platform have come hand in hand with the Chrome OS system and the greater support of applications, but also with the important advance in hardware as shown by this convertible that uses the latest Intel processors, Core Alder Lake series. With a 20% performance improvement over previous generations, this Chromebook “will be able to tackle demanding tasks like encoding, video editing, and gaming”they assure from Acer.

your screen 14-inch multi-touch it’s up to the task with support for 100% of the sRGB color gamut, two resolution options, WQXGA (2560 x 1600) and WUXGA (1920 x 1200 pixels), and antimicrobial, smudge- and bacteria-resistant Gorilla Glass coating protection . The 16:10 aspect ratio offers more screen real estate for drawing, taking notes, and accessing apps with the USI stylus that offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The Chromebook Spin 714 sports a aluminum chassis with American MIL-STD 810H-enhanced durability to protect it from bumps and drops, while its 360-degree hinges let you position the display above the keyboard and transform for a variety of settings and uses.

Acer has optimized the use of video conferencing thanks to its MIPI Full HD webcam with temporary noise reduction technology and dual microphone array, while its two upward-facing speakers, with DTS Audio and intelligent amplifier, promise to deliver quality sound. . In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and includes a good number of ports including HDMI and two Thunderbolt. It has a backlit keyboard, optional fingerprint reader and autonomy for 10 hours of use.

Acer Chromebook Tab 510

There are no leftover tablets under Chrome OS once Google abandoned the marketing of its own models and hence the importance of this launch by Acer. The Chromebook Tab 510 is based on a 10.1-inch IPS multi-touch screen with native WUXGA resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels and is powered by the platform Snapdragon 7c Gen 2which in addition to Wi-Fi optionally offers 4G LTE mobile broadband.

This Chromebook tablet is MIL-STD 810H compliant, with an impact-resistant chassis, shock-absorbing bumper, and a rugged design that saves it from drops up to 48 inches. In addition, the surface of its touch screen is equipped with antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass to reduce the growth of microorganisms that cause odors and stains.

Optimized for video conferencing, it has a 5-megapixel front-facing MIPI webcam for video calls and an 8-megapixel rear-facing MIPI camera for capturing images. It incorporates a USI stylus with 4,096 levels of sensitivity and Acer sells separately an optional cover with keyboard that allows you to use the device as if it were a notebook. The Chromebook Tab 510 offers up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Acer Chrome OS Enterprise Devices

For the business market Acer offers variants of the above consumer, Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Tab 510 incorporating the business features of Chrome OS, “providing employees with a modern experience and fast devices, with built-in security, fast installation and reduced total cost”explains Acer. Acer Chrome OS devices aim to free IT from many administrative tasks, facilitate collaboration and secure access to data and applications for cloud workers.

Price and availability

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (CP714-1WN) will be available in Spain from August from 879 euros.

Acer Chromebook Tab 510 (D652N/D652NL) will be available in North America in July starting at $399.99.

Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 will be available in Spain from August from 979 euros.

More information | steel