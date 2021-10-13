Acer Predator Orion 7000, new gaming PC with Intel Alder Lake-S

The Taiwanese giant has surprised us with the presentation of the new Acer Predator Orion 7000, a gaming PC that adopts an aggressive design that combines the transparency of tempered glass with RGB LED lighting, all integrated on a black base that generates, as a whole, a very attractive contrast, and that manages to give it a truly unique.

In terms of design we have nothing to object, the Acer Predator Orion 7000 fulfills its purpose of transmitting that gaming spirit that characterizes high-end equipment, although as usual, the important thing is inside. The Acer Predator Orion 7000 becomes one of the first of its kind to use the new Intel Alder Lake-S processors, framed in the chip giant’s twelfth generation of Core CPUs, and based on a hybrid design that combines high-efficiency cores with high-performance cores.

We still don’t know what configuration options the Acer Predator Orion 7000 will offer, but we can imagine that will peak on an Intel Core i9-12900K, a processor that adds 8 high-performance cores and 16 threads, and that also comes with another eight high-efficiency cores, which leaves us a total of 24 threads. As expected, it will be accompanied by a 600 series motherboard with DDR5 memory support.

Acer Predator Orion 7000 full specifications

It uses next generation Intel Alder Lake-S processors.

Supports up to 64GB of DDR5 configured in dual channel.

GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with 10 GB of GDDR6X or GeForce RTX 3090 with 24 GB of GDDR6X.

LGA1700 motherboard with Intel 600 series chipset.

Support of the new PCIE Gen5 standard.

Two M.2 2280 NVME connectors.

Supports up to two 3.5-inch SATA III drives.

Own AIO type liquid cooling system.

Constructed of metal and with tempered glass to show the inside of the equipment.

It includes two 140mm Predator FrostBlade 2.0 front fans with RGB LED lighting, and one 120mm at the rear.

ARGB Pulsar Lightning system for liquid cooling fan and pump lighting.

Killer E3100G 2.5G Ethernet Network Card.

Integrated Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

DTS sound, Acer Purified Voice and Acer True Harmony technologies.

Windows 11 Home as a pre-installed operating system.

Price: from 2,199 euros.

With those specs, there is no question that the Acer Predator Orion 7000 you will be able to move current games in 4K resolution without any problem. If we opt for the top-of-the-range configuration of the Acer Predator Orion 7000, which brings a powerful NVIDIA RTX 3090, we could even play in 8K resolution, thanks to DLSS.

The Acer Predator Orion 7000 will be available from first quarter of 2022.





Other news from Acer: New monitors

The Acer Predator Orion 7000 has been the highlight of the Taiwanese company when it comes to gaming, but this has not been the only interesting news presented by Acer at the event held today.

The company has also expanded its portfolio of gaming monitors with the Acer Nitro XV272U KF, a model that uses a 27-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, and it has a refresh rate of 300 Hz. Its response time is 0.5 ms (from gray to gray), it has a maximum brightness of 600 nits, it offers perfect viewing angles at 178 degrees and it is capable of play 90% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum.

This monitor is fully adjustable, both in height and in rotation, axis and inclination, supports Free Sync Premium and has TÜV / Eyesafe certification, which means that it implements vision care technologies that reduce eye fatigue. Its price is 1,149 euros, and will be available from November.

If we are looking for something more affordable we have the Acer CB273U, a monitor that will also arrive in November and will be priced at 449 euros. This model has a size of 27 inches, uses an IPS panel with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, supports HDR10 and has a more professional approach, as it achieves a precision in the representation of color Delta E <1, but it does not lose its gaming spirit, since it has support for AMD FreeSync technology and has a response time of 1 ms. Like the previous one, it has TÜV / Eyesafe certification, and is adjustable in height, rotation, axis and inclination.