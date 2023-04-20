Acer launches TravelMate notebooks with Intel vPro, 13th generation Core and OLED display; see prices

Acer is expanding its notebook portfolio with four new models for the TravelMate lineup, which is home to devices optimized for the hybrid workspace with a focus on portability and high performance. All models will leave the factory running Windows 11. Check the details of each line below.

TravelMate P6 14

Equipped with a 14-inch OLED screen with 2.8K resolution (2,880 x 1,800 pixels), the TravelMate P6 14 is the most advanced model among Acer’s launches. Its screen covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space, giving excellent color accuracy and contrast ratio. Refresh rate and peak brightness are not reported. - Advertisement - The notebook features the Intel vPro platform with a 13th generation Core i7 processor, ensuring better hardware support and features for business applications. Furthermore, the laptop has versions of 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and sports a long battery life with support for fast charging with 65W power.

There is a heat dissipation system that features Acer Dust Defender technology, allowing the fans to expel dust and reduce the accumulation of debris inside the device. The feature works automatically as soon as the notebook is turned on and performs cleaning every 6 hours of use. The TravelMate P6 14 has support for 5G networks and 2×2 Wi-Fi 6E, reiterating its commitment to always-connected productivity. The notebook features two USB-C 4.0 ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, enabling multi-screen use at up to 4K, fast charging to other devices and file transfers at up to 40 Gbps. price and availability The 14-inch Acer TravelMate P6 will initially be available in China in May, with prices starting at ¥8,999 (about R$6,609). The following month, the line will debut in the United States. So far, there is no forecast for launch in Europe.

TravelMate P4 and P4 Spin

The TravelMate P4 will be available in 14-inch or 16-inch options with 2K resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. This model is also equipped with the Intel vPro platform with a 13th generation Core processor, but has graphics processing optimized by a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 dedicated graphics card. The P4 Spin stands out for adopting a hybrid design with a touchscreen protected with Gorilla Glass and resolutions up to WUXGA, in addition to a slot that houses your stylus pen to increase productivity with handwriting tasks, drawing, among others.

- Advertisement -

Both variants are equipped with Acer Light Sensing technology, which adjusts the brightness and color of the display to adapt to the lighting and color temperature of the environment. price and availability The 14-inch and 16-inch Acer TravelMate P4 will arrive in the United States in June with suggested prices starting at US$ 1,049 (about R$ 5,299). The 14-inch P4 Spin will launch in synergy with the mainstream model, but its extra features will charge a slightly higher price: $1,149.

Acer TravelMate P2

Also available in 14-inch and 16-inch versions, the TravelMate P2 is the most affordable option in Acer’s updated portfolio. The notebooks have IPS screens with WUGXA resolution (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) with a viewing area of ​​up to 170º.

The laptops are equipped with Intel’s 13th generation Core processor options and NVIDIA’s dedicated GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card. In the connectivity department, the notebook supports Wi-Fi 6E and 4G LTE. Its ports include a Thunberbolt 4, an HDMI, two USB-A, an Ethernet port and a P2 headphone jack. price and availability The 14-inch and 16-inch Acer TravelMate P4 will arrive in the United States in June with suggested prices starting at US$849 (about R$4,280).

