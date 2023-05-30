Acer launches the Swift Edge 16, a light and powerful laptop for the modern professional

- Advertisement -

Today Acer has introduced the Acer Swift Edge 16, a laptop that stands out for performance and portability, designed for dynamic professionals. It’s a good balance of power, productivity and portability in a thin and light chassis.

It has an eye-catching design and very interesting visual capabilities. Its ultra-thin and light magnesium alloy chassis measures just 12.95mm, weighs just 1.23kg and is encased in a sleek black coating.

Performance

He Acer Swift Edge 16 is equipped with the processor AMD Ryzen™ 7040which offers graphics AMD Radeon™ 780M and functions AMD Ryzen™ AI on select models. This powerful processor allows the user to keep up with the demands of modern artificial intelligences.

It comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage for fast data transfer, lower latency, and more efficient load time. Its TwinAir cooling technology with improved fans and air-intake keyboard help keep your PC running at top speed.

viewing experience

He Acer Swift Edge 16 It features a 16-inch 3.2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 compatibility for vivid colors. With a maximum brightness of 500 nits and VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 50 certification, this laptop allows you to enjoy accurate colors and high contrast.

connectivity

It focuses on security and connectivity. With Wi-Fi 7 support, users can stay connected to fast wireless connections. It uses the secure Microsoft Pluton core and Windows Hello so user information stays protected both in the cloud and on hardware.

Dates and prices

Regarding dates and prices, Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) will be available in Spain from July from €1,199