Acer launches 4K miniLED gaming monitor with 160Hz refresh rate

A maple presented a new 4K gaming monitor with technology miniLED. It’s about the Predator X32, a device with a 32-inch screen that can display images without trails and stutters for long periods. Also, it comes with 160Hz refresh rate. The miniLED type panel arrives with technology AMD Free Sync Premium ProTM It is Agile-Splendor with IPS 1000. In other words, they are resources that promise to provide a unique and fluid experience with frame synchronization. That way, the user won’t come across screen tearing problems.

In terms of design, the Predator X32 features a look with thinner edges on the sides and in the upper region. According to the manufacturer, this means that the player can have a more immersive experience in their games. The monitor still brings a response of up to 1ms. - Advertisement - The screen, in turn, is calibrated to obtain an average Delta E < 2 and thus display more accurate colors and coverage Adobe RGB 99%. The viewing angle of this item is 178º and it supports HDR 1000. Likewise, its native brightness is 400 nits and can reach 1000 nits. Adriana Lemos is Acer’s Product Manager in Europe and spoke about the product:

We are very happy to launch this monitor that will bring more comfort and color to the daily life of Acer customers. There are several technologies present in a single equipment that will make the difference for not only gamers, but for all technology enthusiasts




