Acer expands Vero eco lineup with new Aspire notebook, projector and air purifier

In addition to gamer notebooks and other lines, Acer has also renewed its Vero ecological family with new products. The list includes an Aspire series laptop, a smart projector and an air purifier – through the arm of Acerpure Inc. All of them stand out for using recycled materials in their respective constructions, as well as reducing CO emissions. two and energy consumption. TechSmart accompanied the presentation and shows the details now.

Acer Aspire Vero 15 (AV15-53P)

The Aspire Vero 15 (AV15-53P) comes equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 100% sRGB color gamut. It has a QHD 1440p camera with Acer PurifiedView and PurifiedVoice technologies for AI noise reduction in conference calls. In its technical specifications, there are 13th generation Intel Core i7 processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM memory and two M.2 SSDs supporting up to 1 TB of storage. It even meets the requirements of the Intel Evo platform, in addition to delivering a selection of ports that includes two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, an HDMI 2.1, DC input and audio jack. Among its highlights is its ecological design. Acer has increased the percentage of PCR plastic used in the chassis from 30% to 40%, in addition to being manufactured with 30% less CO2 emissions, which allows it to reduce daily wear and tear. The keys and body of the adapter use 50% PCR materials, while the OceanGlass trackpad incorporates recycled plastic from the ocean floor. To top it off, the packaging is made from 100% recycled paper and up to 90% recycled cardboard. It can also be reused as an ergonomic notebook stand.

Acer Vero PL3510ATV

The Acer Vero PL3510ATV is an intelligent projector that delivers high energy efficiency in a portable device. It provides Full HD resolution and comes with 4,800 ANSI lumens dynamic laser diode and 50,000:1 contrast ratio, focusing to project bright and crystal clear images even from far away and in bright indoor environments. The equipment uses lser phosphor lighting technology, for more accurate colors, as well as eight times less lighting degradation and 48% less energy consumption, compared to projectors using traditional lamps. This projector is mercury-free and incorporates 50% PCR plastic in its body, so as not to cause as much damage to the environment. In addition, its service life can reach up to 30,000 hours. The device supports 24/7 continuous projection and is IP5x certified for dust protection. There's a built-in 10W speaker and audio feedback support. Also present here is a dongle included with Android TV and Chromecast support, for streaming video and screen mirroring.

acerpure pro vero

The Acerpure Pro Vero air purifier stands out for being the first in its category to incorporate post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials in its chassis. It has 35% PCR plastic in the body and reduces CO emissions. two by up to 20% during production. Among its features is the green economy mode, to deliver high-performance air purification while using less energy. The equipment even contains an advanced 3-in-1 HEPA filter and an anti-formaldehyde coating, to eliminate up to 99% of PM2.5 and formaldehyde particles in the air. “Acerpure has always been committed to sustainability and innovation, and the launch of our Acerpure Pro Vero air purifier is proof of that. We are proud to offer a product that not only keeps the air clean, but also reduces waste and environmental impact through the use of recyclable materials such as PCR plastic and an energy-saving green mode. We believe the Acerpure Pro Vero air purifier is a game changer in the air quality industry and we are excited to share it with our customers.” Andrew Hou President of Acerpure Inc.

