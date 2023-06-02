Acer announces new Swift and Aspire notebooks with 13th generation Intel Core in Brazil

Acer is expanding its offer of ultrathin notebooks in the Europeian market this Thursday (1st) with the launch of three new models from the Swift and Aspire lines. The devices are equipped with state-of-the-art hardware and are elegantly designed to combine high performance and portability.

Acer Swift Go

The manufacturer unveiled two additions to the Swift lineup. The first is the Swift Go SFG14-71-5931, which stands out for its lightweight design of just 1.3 kg and a thickness of 14.9 millimeters. Despite its discreet construction, the model is equipped with a 13th generation Core i5 processor from Intel, in addition to 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. Its 14-inch screen has extremely thin edges that ensure more immersion when consuming videos, in addition to providing a useful viewing area for any type of use — from studying to multitasking. Another highlight is its estimated battery life of 10 hoursoffering a seamless, worry-free experience.

The second option that debuts in the ultrathin line is the Swift Go SFG14-71T-54GV. Much like the aforementioned model, this notebook stands out for having Intel’s EVO seal, reiterating its good level autonomy estimated at 12 hours and a wide range of ports and connectivity means, including USB-C with Thunderbolt.

This model also sports a 14-inch screen with 2.2K resolution and IPS technology with peak brightness of 300 nits and 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut. Acer reinforces its sustainable commitment with the inclusion of the Ocean Touchpad, produced with plastic collected from the oceans.

Acer Aspire 5 Spin

Another addition to Acer’s national portfolio is the Acer Aspire 5 Spin Touch Ultrathin 2-in-1 notebook (A5SP14-51MTN-5621). Versatile, the model is equipped with a 14-inch touchscreen with WUXGA resolution (1,920 x 1,200) and IPS technology that reaches 210 nits of brightness. Thanks to its classic 360º hinge, it can be used as a tablet. With the latest generation processor, the notebook works with 8 GB of RAM memory and 512 GB of SSD storage. This is an ideal model for graphics professionals who prefer to work using a stylus pen. For this, the notebook accompanies Acer’s Active Stylus, which has support for fast charging.

price and availability