Acer also joins the teams with Intel Arc A380 and A310

If today a week ago we learned about the first desktops with Arc graphics that could reach the international market, several systems assembled by ASUS and MSI, today we know of another of the greats that also the international expansion of Intel graphics adapters, so far only available in small quantities in very specific Asian markets, while the rest of the world is waiting with great interest.

Specifically, as we can read in Videocardz, lThe third technology to join this movement is Acer, with a review of the Acer N50-640a gaming system located between the entry and mid-range range that, in the most current configuration, mounts an Intel Core i5-12400F, 16 gigabytes of DDR4 RAM, 500 gigabytes of SSD storage and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, although it is also possible to find another version that mounts a GeForce GT 1030.

And it is that, as we can read on said website, Acer already accepts advance orders for new configurations of the Acer N50-640 in which we can choose between an Intel Arc Alchemist A380, which we already saw in the ASUS and MSI , but also with an Arc A310. The team file can be found on the Acer website, but what is more interesting is that this Acer N50-640 with the Intel A380 has appeared on the list of the French retailer Boulanger.

It will still be necessary to wait, yes, because according to the retailer’s website this team will not be available until between the 8th and the 12th of October, depending on the store chosen for this purpose. However, customers who want it can already book it and, if you’re thinking about it, its price is €949.99which does not seem like a bad price, considering that we are talking about the top-of-the-range graphics card of this first generation of Intel Arc.

Over the past few weeks we have been able to hear quite a bit of noise about the status of the Intel Arc Alchemist project, with voices even suggesting that Intel would have canceled the project due to unsolvable technical problems (at least in this first generation). It is indisputable that, for whatever reason or reasons, there are some delays, but in my opinion (which is just that, an opinion) I have a hard time believing that major manufacturers such as ASUS, MSI and Acer are already pointing at the arrival of the expected Arc if there really is so much sea in the background.

It seems, therefore, that September and October will be key months to know what this first generation of Intel Arc is about. I think that some problems may have indeed arisen, but I also have the impression (and I hope I’m not wrong) that the situation is not as extreme as some paint it and that, therefore, Alchemist will debut globally in the short term, enriching thus the market for graphics adapters.