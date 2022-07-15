According to report, Windows 12 would arrive in 2024

One year after Microsoft notified a new regime of updates for Windows, a new report indicated a substantive change that would come with this measure.

It is about the arrival of a new version of Windows, whose possible release date would be in 2024, according to what the sources cite.

[mb_related_posts1]

A new Windows would arrive in a couple of years, according to a report

Citing sources close to Microsoft, Windows Center made this possibility known through a recent publication.

The arrival of a new edition of Windows would take place in 2024, as a result of the restructuring of the Microsoft operating system update schedule, whose frequency was reduced to one major update per year, halving the pace with which it is released. issued these updates in the case of Windows 10.

According to the aforementioned report, until recently the launch of a major update for Windows 11, called Sun Valley 3, was considered on Microsoft’s agenda, which was canceled in order to focus the efforts of the development team on the new version of Windows, projected for a couple more years.

It should be noted that the cancellation of that future major update does not imply that Windows 11 is frozen in time and stops receiving updates. During its official support period, which runs until 2025, it will continue to receive security improvements and new features. What changes with this determination is that new features will arrive in a more gradual fashion, first tested through its insider channels, then released through “moments” with future Windows 11 updates.

[mb_related_posts2]

The Windows Insider report notes that, according to its sources, Microsoft made a determination to release new versions of Windows every three years. The date supposedly scheduled by Microsoft in 2024 would add just three years away with the launch of Windows 11.

Although the cited report comes from a source specialized in this kind of reports, it should be noted that the sources consulted do not respond to official company spokespersons and that “Windows 12” is currently a tentative name coined by the press. Microsoft has not made an official statement on this rumor, but an announcement could be expected after some time, not too long, given the background information presented and the dates involved.