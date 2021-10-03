According to Netflix, these are the most famous series and movies of all time on the platform

It is one thing to see different movies and series as a trend on Netflix, and another is that they always have a high number of views.

A priori, it is not easy to see which titles are on the podium with the highest reproductions, but the same platform has made it easy for us by presenting the listing taking two criteria into consideration. This is the top 10 movies and series.

The most popular Netflix series and movies by number of accounts

The first selection feature adds up the total number of accounts that watched these series or movies for more than 2 minutes in the first 28 days of release. Here are both top:

Series ranking

1-. Bridgerton, season 1: 82 million.

2-. Lupine, part 1: 76 million.

3-. The Witcher, season 1: 76 million.

4-. Sex / Life, season 1: 67 million.

5-. Stranger Things 3: 67 million.

6-. The paper house, part 4: 65 million.

7-. Tiger King, season 1: 64 million.

8-. Queen’s Gambit: 62 million.

9-. Sweet Tooth, season 1: 60 million.

10-. Emily in Paris, season 1: 58 million.

Ranking of films

1-. Extraction: 99 million.

2-. Bird Box: 89 million.

3-. Spencer Confidential: 85 million.

4-. 6 Underground: 83 million.

5-. Murder Mystery: 83 million.

6-. The Old Guard: 78 million.

7-. Enola Holmes: 77 million.

8-. Project Power: 75 million.

9-. Army of the Dead: 75 million.

10-. Fatherhood: 74 million.

The most popular Netflix series and movies by number of minutes of playback

The second criterion to verify the statistics is based on the total number of minutes of reproduction that these deliveries obtained in the 28 days after they were released. The winners are as follows

Series ranking

1-. Bridgerton, season 1: 625 million.

2-. The paper house, part 4: 619 million.

3-. Stranger Things 3: 582 million.

4-. The Witcher, season 1: 541 million.

5-. 13 Reasons Why, season 2: 496 million.

6-. 13 Reasons Why, season 1: 476 million.

7-. You, season 2: 457 million.

8-. Stranger Things 2: 427 million.

9-. The paper house, part 3: 426 million.

10-. Ginny & Georgia, season 1: 381 million.

Ranking of films

1-. Bird Box: 282 million.

2-. Extraction: 231 million.

3-. The Irishman: 215 million.

4-. The Kissing Booth 2: 209 million.

5-. 6 Underground: 205 million.

6-. Spenser Confidential: 197 million.

7-. Enola Holmes: 190 million.

8-. Army of the Dead: 187 million.

9-. The Old Guard: 186 million.

10-. Murder Mystery: 170 million.

The Squid Game, the title destined to break records

It is no secret to anyone that this South Korean series is leaving behind what has been seen with other installments that at the time had no close competitor. Let’s remember that, without entering with spoilers, the story traps us from the first chapter with the challenge system that it is very easy to see all 9 chapters in less than 3 days … we bet that this will be done with a place on the podium .