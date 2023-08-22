HomeSocial NetworksInstagramAccording to media reports, Meta plans to release a web version of...

According to media reports, Meta plans to release a web version of the Threads app.

Social NetworksInstagramThread
according to media reports, meta plans to release a web version of the threads app.
according to media reports, meta plans to release a web version of the threads app.
- Advertisement -

Reports that appeared in the media claim that Meta is going to release the web version of the Threads application by the end of August. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, announced,

Reports that appeared in the media claim that Meta is going to release the web version of the Threads application by the end of August.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, announced that internal testing of the web version of Threads is already underway at Meta and is expected to launch soon.

- Advertisement -

According to sources, the official launch is scheduled for the end of August, although dates are subject to change.

Mosseri noted: “Currently, the computer version has some technical imperfections. Once we fix this, we will grant access to all users.”

This function will tell you from the chat who has uploaded a status on WhatsApp

Earlier, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, announced the company’s plans to improve the search function in the Threads app. Currently, Threads users can search other users’ profiles, but the keyword search feature is not supported.

Recall that at the end of July, Meta management announced a decrease in the number of active users of the Threads application by about half compared to the first days after its launch.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Social Networks

WhatsApp: This is what it means when you see the code “1437” in the chat

There are regular reports of WhatsApp scams that also include sending strange combinations of numbers. In the...
Android Games

5 Important Tips for Nintendo Switch Owners: You Should Never Do This

If you want to have fun with the Nintendo Switch for a long time...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.