Accident detection on iPhone 14 causes false alarms again

- Advertisement -

Today the number of false alarms received by British Columbia search and rescue teams from iPhone 14’s Accident Detection feature increased again. Faced with this situation, complaints to Apple also increased and request adjustments for the function.

In case you didn’t know, the Accident Detection feature was recently added to the newer iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra. Thanks to the multiple sensors of these new products, it is possible to know if the wearer is experiencing an accident and when it is suffered.

Detection of Accidents with more complaints

Recently, reports by The Globe and Mail points out that there are statements and testimonies by the British Columbia rescue team. The issue is an “apple problem.” This has reached the rescue teams that came by helicopter were looking for the activation of some alerts. However, upon arriving at the location there was no such person in trouble, Even another statement indicates that there was only one missing snowmobile driver.

- Advertisement -

Apple for its part indicates that there is no exact solution to this problem due to the Accident Detection function. This is because the devices only focus on high-force impacts, including the sounds of accidents or confrontations, as well as unexpected stops that are interpreted as serious accidents.

Deputies, Fire Notified of Vehicle Over the Side Via iPhone Emergency Satellite Service This afternoon at approximately 1:55 PM, @CVLASD received a call from the Apple emergency satellite service. The informant and another victim had been involved in a single vehicle accident pic.twitter.com/tFWGMU5h3V — Montrose Search & Rescue Team (Ca.) (@MontroseSAR) December 14, 2022

In the situation that this function is activated, the user will have around 10 seconds to stop the Accident Detection call to cancel it. In case it is not cancelled, the automatic call will be raised and the relevant emergency teams will be notified.

Now, because this operation directly involves the device, it can register crashes faster when you have it in the glove box of the car or snowmobile, even if it is in your pocket during the roller coaster trip or some other experiences. This has caused users distracted from their devices to call emergency services even without knowing it.

Possible changes for this function of the iPhone 14

This system integrates alerts to nearby emergency services so that it is activated even if the person is unconscious or unable to call the services for help. This feature has really borne some good fruit in specific cases.

- Advertisement -

Usually, the emergency services recognize false Accident Detection alarms most of the time. The question is when they resort to false calls, these can have costs of around 10 thousand dollars.

Additional video of #The Angeles Sheriff’s Department Air Rescue 5 conducting a rescue in Monkey Canyon, Angeles Forest this afternoon. Saving lives priority 1. pic.twitter.com/VR9eymRLKc —SEB (@SEBLASD) December 14, 2022

Among the change requests for the feature is optional activation to suppress false positives. The director of the British Columbia Search and Rescue Association, Dwight Yochim talks about what happened with Accident Detection.

Yochim thinks that Apple may not have taken into account that at least speaking of British Columbia, people are fond of “outdoors and into the woods,” adding that strong emotions are practically the order of the day. ending with that “it does not take much to activate it” referring to the function of the iPhone 14.

- Advertisement -

Even the SOS function for the Apple Watch had conflicts, as users made the call by leaning on the device’s buttons for long enough. Strong criticism continued for this feature in general terms, so the Cupertino company continues to investigate the best ways to improve the iPhone 14 feature, Accident Detection. Now with iOS 16.2, the issue for users to report the wrong notification of this feature is added, perhaps seeking how to improve the data and stop false reports.