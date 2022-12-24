Access macOS Recovery Mode on Mac from Apple Silicon

- Advertisement -

In case you have one of the new Apple Silicon Macs, keep in mind that these will have the recovery mode through a system that is called macOS Recovery. Using this mode you will be able to see a few actions before you even start the Mac with the operating system. Then. If you need to access the recovery mode for one reason or another, this article will show you how to access and use its functions.

Thanks to the macOS Recovery system, you will be able to access the different actions that will help you solve a particular situation that occurs with your Mac. For example, if it doesn’t work correctly or as it should, so check well before starting the system.

When you have accessed the macOS Recovery mode, you will have the analysis and solutions of the internal drive of your Mac, as well as being able to reinstall macOS or restore your data from a backup through Time Machine. Even if you need to enter from safe mode, transfer files between two Macs and the possibility of modifying security policies of different volumes.

Below you can find out about the applications available in macOS Recovery mode:

Time Machine.

Install macOS Ventura.

Safari.

Disk Utility.

Boot Security Utility.

Terminal.

Share Disk.

Boot disk.

Access macOS Recovery mode

All you have to do is follow all the steps correctly to get started with macOS Recovery mode on your computer:

You will have to completely shut down your computer in case it is turned on by clicking on the Apple symbol located in the menu bar and then selecting Shut down.

Once your computer is completely shut down, you just have to press and hold the power button until you see “Loading startup options” on your screen.

Once here, you can click on Options and then continue to the Continue option.

In case the system requires it, select which part you want to recover and just click Next.

Select the administrator account and click on the Next option.

Enter your password for the administrator account and click Continue.

Once it is done, the Recovery app can be noticed in the menu bar and so you can select the different options to launch the apps from the window or the same menu bar.

In case you want to exit the mode, just click on the Apple symbol in the menu bar, you will have to select Restart or Shut down, you can even choose a different startup disk if you wish.