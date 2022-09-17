Access Mac desktop content with iCloud

- Advertisement -

is like a Swiss army knife. It is used for many things, but one of them is to have the ability to make backup copies and even to be able to save those documents or files that most interest us in the cloud. This can be automated and in fact one of the safeguards that we must do periodically is to put our and Mac documents in a safe place. With all the information that the desktop houses, this premise becomes fundamental. Learn how to make these saves by following the steps below.

iCloud will keep your Mac desktop and safe

Put yourself in the position that you want to make a backup copy of the contents of the Mac. You may have some important files and/or documents on your desktop. Also, those at the desk are usually the ones we work with the most. you don’t want to lose them TRUE? Now imagine that you want to continue working on a document located on the Mac desktop but from the iPad. With iCloud Drive you can do it.

Best of all, this functionality has been available for quite some time, so it is not essential to have the latest operating system installed. But there is one thing that we must have active. We have to be logged in with our Apple ID. Only in this way can we have to iCloud.

Once we have logged in, from system preferences>Apple ID, we have to look in the left panel for the iCloud option. we have to ensure that the iCloud Drive option is checked. We give Options to continue.

It is at this moment when we must mark the options that interest us and that bring us to this tutorial. We must select the box that refers to “Desktop and Documents Folders”. Once done, we give the “done” to save the changes we have made.

It is at this time that you must arm yourself with patience depending on the volume of data you have in those locations. Once completed, You should now be able to access the content from other Apple devices.

Even we can make the changes we want in files within the Files app and they will automatically sync across all devices.

A more than interesting option if we do not want to always be carrying USB memories that can be lost.