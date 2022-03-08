Acapulco, Apple TV Plus renews the comedy for a second season

There will be one second season of Acapulco: Apple TV Plus confirmed this a few hours ago. Filming for the new episodes of the bilingual comedy (English / Mexican Spanish) will begin in Mexico this spring. La Mela has already confirmed that the plot will pick up exactly where the first season stopped. Most of the main cast, as a result, have been confirmed.

Acapulco is developed by Lionsgate Television e in a way it remembers How I Met Your Mother (is also coming How I Met Your Father) at least as a setting – in the sense that the now mature protagonist tells the story of himself when he was younger – but the inspiration declared by the producers is the 2017 film How to Be a Latin Lover. The series tells the vicissitudes of Maximo, who when hired in the most “in” resort in Acapulco (in fact) thinks he has found the job of his dreams. but the reality is very different.

Acapulco arrived on TV Plus last October and started off pretty well. On Metacritic it has an overall score of 74 out of 100 (average of 7 professional reviews) and only 40 out of 100 (however there are only 5 ratings), which isn’t exciting, but on Rotten Tomatoes the review score is 100 out of 100 and that of the audience of 90 out of 100 (and in both cases the pool is much larger). The series was created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman, and the cast includes: