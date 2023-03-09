Absence of ProMotion on the iPhone 15: Should Apple fans stop dreaming?

- Advertisement -

At this point, there are already different rumors about the possibilities of the iPhone 15 and in this case regarding the ProMotion screen. Well, in the event that Apple continues the usual course of its devices, in these months the iPhone 14 would already be in the middle of its life, in addition to beginning the time in which comments and speculations already revolve around the iPhone 15 and its possible arrival in September. However, the leaks indicate a possible strong absence for the standard iPhone 15 this year.

According to leaker user yeus1122, he makes use of a source from the industry, seeing himself in Korean medium Naver and what does it look like the new model in its standard version will not include ProMotion or always-on display functions. Remember that these options are present in the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In case you’re not quite in the know, ProMotion technology works to improve the fluidity of movements on the device. It integrates refresh rates of up to 120 Hz, in addition to the fact that this favors the always-on screen function and, in turn, taking good care of battery life. In any case, it is necessary to incorporate an LPTO (low temperature polycrystalline oxide) panel that works the same way for the brightness of the devices.

However, the leaks indicate that the only one favored by this technology would be the Pro range with the LTPO 120 refresh rate. While the standard and Plus series will not have this panel.

Other features for the iPhone 15

The source who shared this information does have a decent track record within the community as far as Apple is concerned. Well, it has already accurately planned the arrival of the MacBook Pro for this year. This data is added to what Apple analyst Ross Young also shared at the time.

It has already become almost a characteristic of the Cupertino company that the high-end has different functions than the standard models and that are presented in the following year, although this may not happen for the iPhone 15.

Apparently in 2023 there will be a small change, since the standard models covered the Pro functions of last year’s models, but this update will differ from the iPhone 14.

The most feasible updates that would reach the iPhone 15 they could be a Dynamic Island for the whole line and not only in the Pro versions. As well as a 28nm OLED controller chip that will increase battery life. But it only remains to know the official launch to know the smallest details of the device.