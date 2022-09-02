“Abracadabra 2″ already has a release date and will bring back the beloved and hated witches

The next September 30 premieres in Disney Plus the second part of the film (Hocus Pocus), the one that premiered 29 years ago in theaters in 1993. The Sarah sisters (Sarah Jessica Parker), Winfred (Bette Midler) and Maria (Kathy Majimy) conquered everyone’s hearts when two boys mistakenly free these witches who seek to be immortal.

Witches had inhabited this world in the 7th century and during the Salem Witch Trials they were almost hanged but a spell cast by Winfred saves them from certain death. The spell was that the three sisters would resurrect when on a full moon on the eve of All Saints’ Day someone a virgin lit the black flame candle. When the little ones light the candle 300 years later, they are resurrected and go in search of eternal life. This original film directed by Kenny Ortega (which he later directed High School Musical), grossed $45 million and became a worldwide hit.

The promotional poster for the sequel to “Abracadabra”. (DisneyPlus)

Now we will see a continuation of that story that was so popular and attracted children and adults. Thought as a content for the whole family, Abracadabra 2 will be available to subscribers of Disney Plus on September 30, as part of the streaming service’s Halloween celebration.

It has been 29 years since the last time someone lit the black flame candle and resurrected the 17th century sisters, who today seek revenge. Now it’s up to three high school students to stop the three revenge-seeking witches from unleashing a new kind of chaos on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve. “While the witches were turned to dust in the previous movie, This new story will feature how the Sandersons wreak havoc again after a pair of teens cast a spell. And from there, all children will be at risk. Disney published on its website.

Abracadabra 2 It also features performances by Sam Richardson (The Tomorrow War), Douglas Jones like the zombie Billy that we already met in the original version (the shape of water), hannah waddingham (Ted Lasson), Whitney Peak (gossip-girl), Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Stories), lilia buckingham (dirty), Froy Gutierrez (teen wolf) Y Tony Halle (veep). The announcement of the film took place in June of last year and in November they began filming in Providence, Rhode Island.

Anne Fletcher (Sandra Bullock comedy director, The proposal, and some episodes of This is Us ) is the director of the film. Production is in charge of lynn harris (King Richard, Deep Fear), with Ralph Winter (Abracadabra 1, X-MEN franchise), David Kirschner (Abracadabra, Chucky) Y adam shankman (Enchanted 2, Hairspray) as executive producers.

