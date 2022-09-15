About the Ethereum Fusion

I already mentioned it yesterday, is reborn with its “Merge”, a merger that has been carried out successfully, and that has left some questions in the air.

Simon Peters, an expert crypto asset analyst at the multi-asset investment platform eToro, answers some of them:

The is Complete: Now what Ethereum?

Ethereum is possibly the largest ecosystem within crypto assets. Thousands of projects and decentralized applications (dapps) rely on the Ethereum blockchain to store data and manage their dapps.

As the Ethereum ecosystem has grown, scaling solutions have been resorted to to keep dapps fast and cheap to use in terms of transaction costs or “gas”. Ultimately, this is the main reason for the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS).

Making the network more energy efficient is also essential. This is particularly important in the current global macroeconomic circumstances, where energy prices are high and emissions reductions are desirable. The Ethereum Foundation estimates that energy use will drop from about 112 terawatt hours per year to just 0.1.

bullish valuation

In terms of the ETH tokenomics, the Merger and the PoS switch could be positive for the ETH price for several reasons. First, issuance – the amount of new ETH coming into circulation – will drop significantly, with estimates currently around a 90% drop.

Second, you have to pay a minimal fee to the network to execute the transactions. This fee will be “burned” during the process, removing it from circulation. Burning ETH from circulation will leave less of the crypto asset circulating in the system over time.

Third, holders can start staking, a form of passive reward for helping to secure the network. Again, this will take ETH out of circulation supply.

In short, ETH could go into deflation. Less supply and more demand for ETH could drive the price higher after the Merger, as scarcity begins to weigh on the token’s circulation, similar to when central banks raise interest rates and slow down processes like quantitative easing.

bearish valuation

CoinShares recently published its weekly fund flow report, which showed a net outflow of ETH among institutional investors, albeit relatively small. This could signal nervousness about technical issues that could arise with the Fusion.

Similarly, net ETH deposits on exchanges are currently higher compared to the seven-day average, according to CryptoQuant. Higher deposits normally correlate with increasing selling pressure.

These moves could be a sign of caution by investors or a change in investment cases ahead of the PoS change. However, it is impossible to gauge the true reasons behind the decision-making, so post-Merge performance will illustrate whether this was a flicker or part of a trend.

Only time will tell if the price of ETH will go up or down after the Merger. However, what is important from the point of view of network development is that a significant milestone will finally be reached, which takes years to prepare.